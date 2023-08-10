About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System

CL88

LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System

All Spec

GENERAL

Entity

UK

System Model Name

CL88-DB

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

1175W x 2

Power Output – Subwoofer

550W x 1

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/No

Function Selector - AUX1

Yes

Function Selector - AUX2

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - USB2

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes (Front)

Audio In - USB 2

Yes (Front)

Audio In - AUX IN 1

Yes (front)

Audio In - AUX IN 2

Yes (rear)

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

System Connection With Speaker (Front / Subwoofer)

1/1

Speaker Out - Front L/R

1/1

Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)

1/No

Speaker Out - System Jack Subwoofer

Yes

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

CM4740

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - User EQ

Yes

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Yes

EQ - Football

Yes

Local EQ - Dangdut

Yes

Local EQ - Arabic

Yes

Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop

Yes

Local EQ - India

Yes

Local EQ - Regueton

Yes

Local EQ - Merengue

Yes

Local EQ - Salsa

Yes

Local EQ - Samba

Yes

Local EQ - Axe

Yes

Local EQ - Forro

Yes

Local EQ - Funk

Yes

Local EQ - Sertanejo

Yes

Juke box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

DJ PAD

Yes

Multi Jukebox

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

Childsafe Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

1

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Yes/No

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - JukeBox

Yes (300)

Convenience - Suffle

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - USB Direct Recording

Yes

Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - LED Set Lighting (Wheel)

Yes

Convenience - Party Accellerator

Yes

Convenience - DJ Scratcher

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)

Yes

Convenience - File Delete

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync. (Wireless)

Yes

Convenience - DJ Sharing

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link

Yes

DJ FUNCTIONS

Juke box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

DJ PAD

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

Multi Juke box

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Voice |Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model Name

MA2

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

40 (Option 9)

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAA x 2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

FM 75Ω ANT

Carton Box Type

Tip on

Speaker Cable

Fixed Type

SPEAKER

Speaker - Model Name

CLS88

Front Speaker - Model Name

CLS88F

Front Spreaker - System

1Way 1Speaker

Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

6Ω

Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

8"

Front Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

Middle (Rear) Spreaker - System

1Way 1Speaker

Middle (Rear) Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

1" compression Horn

Subwoofer Speaker - Model Name

CLS88F

Subwoofer Spreaker - System

1Way 1Speaker

Subwoofer Speaker - Woofer Unit

10"

Subwoofer Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

6Ω

Subwoofer Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

450 x 167 x 332

Front Speaker (W x H x D / MM)

320 x 454 x 309

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

337 x 454 x 312

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

1277 x 518 x 453

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

6.2

Front Speaker (Net Weight / Kg)

9.2 x 2

Subwoofer (Net Weight / Kg)

9.4

Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)

225

Container Quantity - 40ft

180

Container Quantity - 20ft

84

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

WEB INFO(CL88)
WEB INFO(CL88)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

