LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System
All Spec
-
Entity
-
UK
-
System Model Name
-
CL88-DB
-
Power Output – Front
-
1175W x 2
-
Power Output – Subwoofer
-
550W x 1
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - AUX1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1
-
Yes (front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 2
-
Yes (rear)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
System Connection With Speaker (Front / Subwoofer)
-
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
-
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
-
1/No
-
Speaker Out - System Jack Subwoofer
-
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
CM4740
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Yes
-
EQ - Football
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Axe
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox
-
Yes (300)
-
Convenience - Suffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Set Lighting (Wheel)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Accellerator
-
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Scratcher
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync. (Wireless)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Sharing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Juke box
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Multi Juke box
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type
-
Tip on
-
Speaker Cable
-
Fixed Type
-
Speaker - Model Name
-
CLS88
-
Front Speaker - Model Name
-
CLS88F
-
Front Spreaker - System
-
1Way 1Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
-
6Ω
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Front Speaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
-
Middle (Rear) Spreaker - System
-
1Way 1Speaker
-
Middle (Rear) Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
1" compression Horn
-
Subwoofer Speaker - Model Name
-
CLS88F
-
Subwoofer Spreaker - System
-
1Way 1Speaker
-
Subwoofer Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
10"
-
Subwoofer Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
-
6Ω
-
Subwoofer Speaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
450 x 167 x 332
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
-
320 x 454 x 309
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
337 x 454 x 312
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
1277 x 518 x 453
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
6.2
-
Front Speaker (Net Weight / Kg)
-
9.2 x 2
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight / Kg)
-
9.4
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
-
225
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
180
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
84
