100W LG XBOOM CM2440 Micro Hi-Fi with High-Definition Wireless Music Streaming

Specs

Reviews

Support

100W LG XBOOM CM2440 Micro Hi-Fi with High-Definition Wireless Music Streaming

CM2440DAB

100W LG XBOOM CM2440 Micro Hi-Fi with High-Definition Wireless Music Streaming

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

229 x 130 x 236

AMPLIFIER

Total Power Output

100 W

└ Front

50 W x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio In

USB, Portable In

Android

USB cable type

AUDIO SOUND MODE

By Pass

Yes

Pop

Yes

Classic

Yes

Rock

Yes

Jazz

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

50

Memory / Erase

Yes

Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption at stand by

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

