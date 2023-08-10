About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

FJ5

LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

110W x 2

Function Selector - AUX1

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Vocal Effects

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

VFD

Display - Demo

Yes

SOUND

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast

Yes

Demo Music

Yes

Juke box

Yes

Scratch

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes

Multi Juke Box

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (BLUETOOTH)

SBC

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Consumption at Stand By

Under 0.5W

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Random Play

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB

Yes/No

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

Yes

Convenience - LED Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Rhythm Lighting

Yes

Convenience - GYRO Sensor

Yes

Convenience - File Delete

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

Yes

KARAOKE

Voice |Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model Name

MA5

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

17

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip on

SPEAKER

Spreaker - SPL

85

Speaker - Tweeter Unit

2"

Spreaker - Woofer Unit

5.25"

Spreaker - Impedance

4ohm

Dimensions (W x H x D)

615 x 272 x 318

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(FJ5)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 