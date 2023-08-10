We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System
All Spec
-
Power Output – Front
-
110W x 2
-
Function Selector - AUX1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
VFD
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Demo Music
-
Yes
-
Juke box
-
Yes
-
Scratch
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Yes
-
Multi Juke Box
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
Under 0.5W
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Rhythm Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - GYRO Sensor
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA5
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
17
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Tip on
-
Spreaker - SPL
-
85
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2"
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
-
5.25"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
615 x 272 x 318
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
