LG XBOOM ON5
All Spec
-
Entity
-
UK
-
System Model Name
-
ON5-C
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - FM
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - DAB+
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes
-
Guitar Input
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Yes (Bass Blast)
-
EQ - Football
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Axe
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM, DAB+
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
DAB+
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
50 / 50 (FM / DAB+)
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
-
Yes
-
DJ Effects
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes
-
DJ Scratcher
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
DAB+ Antenna
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
-
Tip on
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Spreaker - System
-
2Way 5Speaker
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2" x 2
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
-
8Ω / - / 3Ω
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
330 x 685 x 344
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
761 x 436 x 396
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
14.1
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
17
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
-
462
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
385
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
185
