We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RK7
All Spec
-
System Model Name
-
RK7-DK
-
System Model Name - Main Set
-
RK7
-
Power Output *RMS THD 20% - Front
-
275W x 2
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Optical
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
-
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes (RDS)
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
VFD
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Option
-
EQ - Cluster2 EQ
-
Option
-
EQ - Cluster3 EQ
-
Option
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Juke box
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Yes (App only)
-
DJ scratch
-
Yes (App only)
-
Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
AC 110V-240V, ~50-60 Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
75W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X HD
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - SBC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - AAC
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
-
Yes (100)
-
Convenience - Shuffle Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)
-
Yes (2ch)/No
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Multi Mode
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Dual Mode
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
40
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Tip-on
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Speaker Sytem Model Name
-
RK7
-
Speaker - SPL
-
86dB
-
Speaker - System
-
2Way 4Speaker
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2" Corn tweeter x 2
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
6.5" x 2 (Shiny)
-
Speaker - Impedance
-
WF 3 ohm/TW 8 ohm
-
Speaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.