About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM RK7

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM RK7

RK7

LG XBOOM RK7

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

System Model Name

RK7-DK

System Model Name - Main Set

RK7

AMPLIFIER

Power Output *RMS THD 20% - Front

275W x 2

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)

Yes

Audio In - Optical

Yes

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

Yes

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes (RDS)

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on RCU)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

VFD

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - User EQ

Yes

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Option

EQ - Cluster2 EQ

Option

EQ - Cluster3 EQ

Option

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast

Yes

DJ FUNCTIONS

Juke box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes (App only)

DJ Loop

Yes (App only)

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes (App only)

DJ scratch

Yes (App only)

Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Auto DJ

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide

AC 110V-240V, ~50-60 Hz

Power Consumption

75W

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

DTS

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X HD

Yes

Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X

Yes

Bluetooth audio Fomat - SBC

Yes

Bluetooth audio Fomat - AAC

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Juke Box

Yes (100)

Convenience - Shuffle Play

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

Yes/No

Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File Delete

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

Yes (2ch)/No

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Multi Mode

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Dual Mode

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Voice |Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model Name

MA2

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

40

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAA x 2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip-on

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Speaker Sytem Model Name

RK7

Speaker - SPL

86dB

Speaker - System

2Way 4Speaker

Speaker - Tweeter Unit

2" Corn tweeter x 2

Speaker - Woofer Unit

6.5" x 2 (Shiny)

Speaker - Impedance

WF 3 ohm/TW 8 ohm

Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(RK7)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 