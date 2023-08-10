About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker

WK7

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker

WK7
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

135 x 210.7 x 135

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

178 x 161 x 297

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.9

Gross Weight (Kg)

2.5

Container Quantity - 20ft

1728

Container Quantity - 40ft

3600

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

4200

AMPLIFIER

Channel

1

Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Total

30W

Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front

Yes

NETWORK

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Network File Playback

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

IN/OUT

Power-AC Adaptor jack

Yes

DISPLAY

Indicator LED

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

24bit/96KHz Playback

Yes

Up bit / Up Sampling

Yes

Party Mode

One-source Multi-speaker

EQ

Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (Default), Clear Vocal, Enhanced Bass, Standard

POWER

Power Consumption (Power-on mode)

11W

Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)

Under 8W

AUDIO FORMAT

MP3

Yes

Ogg Vorbis

Yes

Apple Lossless (m4a)

Yes

Flac Lossless

Yes

WAV

Yes

RADIO

Internet Radio Supported

Yes

MUSIC

Music Service Supported

Yes

APP

Playback - Repeat 1/All

Yes

Playback - Resume Play

Yes

Playback - Program Play (Track)

Yes

Playback - Random Play (Shuffle)

Yes

Playback - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

DEVICE

Re-set Button

Yes

Mic Mute

Yes

Play/Pause

Yes

Hotword Key

Yes

Volume (+/-)

Yes

Function key

Yes

WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

Yes

GOOGLE SERVICE

Google Assistant - Weather

Yes

Google Assistant - News

Yes

Google Assistant - Traffic

Yes

Google Assistant - Schedule

Yes

Google Assistant - Alarm

Yes

Google Assistant - Timer

Yes

VOICE CONTROL

Support Language

Yes

Trigger

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes / No

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual-Simple manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(WK7)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

