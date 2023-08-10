We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Smart Display
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
370 x 244 x 145
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
368 x 235 x 143
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.51
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
2.12
-
Bezel
-
14.5 (Top), 13.1 (Bottom), 12.3 (Side)
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
1560
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
3600
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
4050
-
Channel
-
2ch
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Total
-
20W
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front
-
Yes
-
Number of Microphones
-
2
-
CPU - Chipset
-
Qualcomm 8053-Lite
-
Memory - ROM
-
DDR3 2G
-
Memory - RAM
-
Flash 4G
-
OS
-
Android Things
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Network File Playback
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Power-AC Adaptor jack
-
Yes
-
Information Display
-
8" HD
-
Touch
-
Yes
-
Party Mode
-
One-source Multi-speaker
-
EQ
-
Standard (Default)
-
Power Consumption (Power-on mode)
-
5.6W
-
Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)
-
3.2W
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
Google Photos
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
Ogg Vorbis
-
Yes
-
Internet Radio Supported
-
Yes
-
Music Service Supported
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Re-set Button
-
Yes
-
Mic Mute
-
Yes
-
Volume (+/-)
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Weather
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant - News
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Traffic
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Schedule
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Alarm
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Timer
-
Yes
-
Support Language
-
Yes
-
Trigger
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Open Source
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
