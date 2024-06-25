We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Important Notice: Temporary Purchasing Closure (10/09/2024)
Dear LG Customers,
We regret to inform you that our purchasing site will be unavailable due to scheduled maintenance to improve your shopping experience. Our team is working diligently to provide a better service shortly.
Rest assured, customers that have purchased a product with us before 12/09/2024 will not be affected and all products and services will remain applicable to this date. If you have any questions or have any further queries, please visit our FAQ or Contact Us.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For updates, please sign up for notifications or follow us on our social media channels. Thank you for choosing LG and we look forward to serving you again soon!
Thank you,
LG
