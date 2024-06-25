Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Important Notice: Temporary Purchasing Closure (10/09/2024)

06/25/2024
Dear LG Customers, 

 

We regret to inform you that our purchasing site will be unavailable due to scheduled maintenance to improve your shopping experience. Our team is working diligently to provide a better service shortly.

 

Rest assured, customers that have purchased a product with us before 12/09/2024 will not be affected and all products and services will remain applicable to this date. If you have any questions or have any further queries, please visit our FAQ or Contact Us.

 

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For updates, please sign up for notifications or follow us on our social media channels. Thank you for choosing LG and we look forward to serving you again soon!

 

Thank you,

LG

