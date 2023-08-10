About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Comfortable One-Handed Grip

Smooth, rounded corners provide a comfortable and portable in-hand grip.

Seamless Connectivity with QPair™ 2.0

Never miss the moment! The LG G Pad 7.0 pairs with your Android™ Smartphone so you can receive important calls and texts—and respond right from your tablet.

Secure and Instant Access Knock Code™

Tap into life with Knock Code™, providing secure, one-step access to your home screen with over 86,000 possible code combinations!

Efficient Multitasking with Dual Window™

Split the screen for simple cross tasking! Open two different apps on the large tablet and drag and drop content from one window to the other.

Expansive 7.0" IPS Display

Experience the extremes of intricate detail and vibrant colours that are true to the world around you.

Blazing-Fast 1.2GHz Quad-Core Processor

Snap into action with a swift performance processor powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Intuitive Easy-Input Smart Keyboard

For a smooth and seamless writing experience, this keyboard provides easy-to-use features and adapts to your unique writing style.

