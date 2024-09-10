The Grand November promotion offers participants free delivery, installation and disposal services for participating products in the promotional period. Purchase a participating product from www.lg.com/uk to qualify. Participants must be 18+ to qualify for this promotion. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full terms and conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. Promotion is available to residents of United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over.

2. Purchase is necessary on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address are required.

3. Grand November Promotion Period: 30th October to 2nd December 2024.

Delivery Service

4. The Service Provider will deliver between 8:00am to 8:00pm (GMT), Monday to Saturday, excluding public holidays.

5. The nominated delivery date is not guaranteed. The Service Provider will provide confirmation of the delivery date and delivery window.

6. If you need to cancel or reschedule the service, this must be done by 16:00pm (GMT) the day prior to delivery. Failure to cancel or reschedule the delivery in the stated timeframe may result in additional charges being applied to the order.

7. There will be a maximum of 2 delivery attempts before the product is cancelled.

Important Information for Delivery Service

8. The product can be delivered to a room of choice. If an elevator is not available, then the room of choice can be no higher than the 3rd floor.

9. It is the customer’s responsibility to check the dimensions of the product and measure the relevant areas to ensure that it can be delivered successfully. If the product does not fit, the order may need to be cancelled. Door removal service is available at no additional cost through the Service Provider (subject to availability). The Service Provider must be informed of this service requirement by 16:00pm (GMT) the day prior to the delivery.

10. The customer is responsible for ensuring access to the property for delivery. In situations where the Service Provider cannot gain access (i.e parking), the customer will need to rebook delivery with the Service Provider. Additional fees may be applied to the order if the delivery needs to be rescheduled as a result of this.

11. In the event that something happens outside of the Service Providers control (i.e closed roads, adverse weather etc.), delivery may not be possible. The Service Provider will contact the customer as soon as possible to arrange alternative delivery options.

Installation, Disconnection and Disposal Services

12. Installation Service includes the new appliance being unpacked, connected to a water supply (where applicable) and plugged into a standard power socket. Packaging removal is included. Dry Installation is also available where a wet installation is not required. This service does not include a stacking installation (stacking appliances).

13. Disconnection Service includes disconnecting an existing freestanding appliance only. Hardwired and integrated appliances cannot be disconnected.

14. Disposal Service includes disposing of an existing freestanding appliance only (like for like).

Service Information

15. All Services will be carried out at the same time as delivery. If you need to cancel or reschedule the Service(s), this must be done by 16:00pm the day before the delivery date. Failure to comply with this may result in additional costs being applied to the order.

16. If the Service(s) cannot be carried out at the time of delivery, the Service(s) will need to be rescheduled and completed within 14 days of the delivery date. If the Service(s) are not completed in this timeframe, they will not be performed.

Installation Service – Customer Requirements

17. There much be a fully function power point / socket within 1m of where the appliance will be installed. If the socket is damaged or appears unsafe, the appliance will not be installed.

18. If a wet installation is required, there must be independent water and waste outlets and all stop valves must be fully functional. The water supply must be switched off at the main stop valve.

19. There must be no plumbing work required to enable connections to the appliance.

20. The area where the Service will take place must be clear and accessible for the Service Provider to perform the installation service.

21. All electrical and plumbing supplies must be of a standard that can be used for the installation and are suitable for connection of the new product.

22. Jubilee Clip must be supplied to secure the appliance outlet to the wastepipe (where applicable).

23. Pipework for Refrigerators must already be present (where applicable).

Disconnection Service – Customer Requirements

24. The mains power to the appliance must be disabled for at least six hours to the arrival of the Service Provider.

25. For Washing Machines and Tumble Dryers, please ensure that any clothing is removed from the drum and all water is drained from the appliance before the delivery appointment.

26. For Refrigerators, please ensure that the appliance has been defrosted and all food has been removed before the delivery appointment.

Disposal Service – Customer Requirements

27. The old appliance must be disconnected prior to the delivery appointment (unless disconnection is included in your order). The appliance must be drained and contain no water.

28. For Washing Machines and Tumble Dryers, please ensure that any clothing is removed from the drum and all water is drained from the appliance before the delivery appointment.

29. For Refrigerators, please ensure that the appliance has been defrosted and all food has been removed before the delivery appointment.

Products and Services excluded from Grand November Promotion

Products excluded from Installation services:

S3WF (LG Styler)

S3BF (LG Styler)

DB425TXS (Built in Dishwasher)

DB325TXS (Build in Dishwasher)

This promotion excludes the following service:

TV Wall Mounting Service

Post-Service Issues

Any issues concerning the service, including property damage, must be raised via the Service Providers customer service within 48 hours of the Service. The Service Provider can be contacted directly via https://panthergroup.co.uk/customer-hub or by calling 01604 215 000.

General Terms and Conditions

30. It is the responsibility of the customer to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to benefit from this Service.

31. Services cannot be booked for previously placed orders. The Service must be booked at the time of purchase of the Qualifying Product on www.lg.com/uk.

32. The Promoter reserves the right to cancel the Service at any time.

33. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Service or accepting or using the/a Service(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude Promoters liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

34. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

35. All personal data supplied for this Service will be used solely for the purpose of this Service by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with providing the Service and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

36. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

37. By using this Service, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

38. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any other material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

39. These Terms and Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.