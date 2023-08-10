We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 50% Sound bar WBW LG TV Promotion – 50% off selected LG Sound bars purchase when bought with a selected LG TV purchase
Very Short Terms
Promotion valid from 13th April to 31st December 2022. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. For further information please enquire with a Participating Retailer by visiting their website for full terms and conditions.
Short Terms
Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a selected LG Sound bar (full list appendix 1a.) (“Qualifying Product”) from a Participating Retailer (full list appendix 1b.) and receive a 50% discount on the LG Sound bar by entering the retailer voucher code at checkout. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from a “Participating Retailer” and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion. For further information please enquire about full terms and conditions with a Participating Retailer.
Full Terms and Conditions
1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the Participating Retailers terms, as each Participating Retailer is the promoter relating to the promotion in their respective stores.
2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.
3. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code).
4. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
5. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.
6. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.
7. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms (such as the Participating Retailer’s terms and conditions) will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.
8. Should you have any questions on this promotion, you should contact your Participating Retailer.
9. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).
10. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the Participating Retailers’ terms of promotion/sale.
11. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Appendix
1a. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Sound Bar models;
TV model YEAR Sound bar Period Coupon Code
OLED77G16LA 2021 GX.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May GX50
OLED65G16LA 2021 GX.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May GX50
OLED77G26LA 2022 GX.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May GX50
OLED65G26LA 2022 GX.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May GX50
OLED55G16LA 2021 G1.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May G150
OLED55G26LA 2022 G1.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May G150
OLED55C14LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED48C14LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED65B16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED55B16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED65A16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED55A16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED48A16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED55C24LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED48C24LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED65B26LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED55B26LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED65A26LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED55A26LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED48A26LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 14th Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED83C14LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED77C14LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED77B16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED77A16LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED65C14LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
75QNED916PA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
65QNED996PB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
65QNED916PA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED83C24LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED77C24LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED77B26LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
OLED65C24LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 22nd Apr ~ 31st May SP850
75UP81006LR 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
70UP81006LR 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
65UP81006LR 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
55UP81006LR 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
50UP81006LR 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
43UP81006LR 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
86UP80006LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
82UP80006LA 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
65UP77006LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
55UP77006LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
43UP77006LB 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
75UP75006LC 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
65UP75006LF 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
55UP75006LF 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
50UP75006LF 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
43UP75006LF 2021 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
75UQ91006LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
65UQ91006LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
55UQ91006LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
50UQ91006LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
43UQ91006LA 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
65UQ80006LB 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
55UQ80006LB 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
43UQ80006LB 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
65UQ75006LF 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
55UQ75006LF 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
50UQ75006LF 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
43UQ75006LF 2022 SP8YA.DGBRLLK 4th May ~ 31st May S75Q50
1b. Participating Retailers:
LGE reserve the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.
LG.com/uk
Currys
John Lewis
Richer Sounds
Argos
Costco
Amazon
Very.com
Littlewoods
AO.com
Hughes
RGB Electrical
PRC Direct
HBH Woolacotts
Box Limited
ASK Electronics
Electrical Discount
Reliant TV
Soundstore
Harvey Norman
DID
Expert
Powercity
Euronics - IE
Euronics UK and their agents