49” LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
49
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
4K
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
3D type
-
FPR
-
Format
-
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
2D to 3D
-
Yes
-
3D to 2D
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
2D to 3D Viewpoint control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Viewpoint control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
Dual Play
-
Ready
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1 )
-
Just Scan
-
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (4K)
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
-
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
H.264 Codec
-
4K/30p
-
HEVC Codec
-
4K 30P (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes (only BT SOUND BAR is available now, bluetooth headset will be available after MR - Dongle is not required)
-
Recording
-
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
-
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
-
RF/Composit
-
Reserved record
-
Manual, According to broadcasting information, On Now, Natural voice recognition,
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
-
Yes
-
SmartHome
-
Yes
-
Game World
-
Yes
-
PIG (Picture In Graphic)
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
-
Yes (S/W update)
-
Media Share - Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Media Link
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Motion eye care
-
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
HDMI (4K)
-
1
-
CI slot
-
1
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
-
Share with AV2
-
LAN
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Side USB to RS232C
-
Headphone out
-
1
-
HDMI (4K)
-
2
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
-
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Divx (HD )
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC,Mpeg,MP3,PCM,DTS
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1093 x 646 x 38.2
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1093 x 689 x 242
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
17.5
-
Including stand (kg)
-
18.2
