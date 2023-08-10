About Cookies on This Site

32" LG HD LED TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" LG HD LED TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32LK510BPLD

32" LG HD LED TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Screen Size (in.)

32H

Resolution

1366 x 768

BLU Type

Direct

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 50Hz

VIDEO

Colour Enhancer

Dynamic Colour

Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Noise Reduction

NR

HEVC

Yes

AUDIO

Output

10 W

Channel

2.0 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

Number of CPUs

Single

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Digital Recording

Yes

Game Built-in

Yes

OSD Language

36 Languages

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

USB

1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

F

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

4.9

Weight (TV + Stand)

4.9

Weight (W/Carton)

6.1

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

739 x 441 x 75

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

739 x 472 x 168

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

812 x 510 x 142

VESA

200 x 200

EAN Code

8806098141487

ACCESSORY

Remote

L-Con

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LK510BPLD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32LK510BPLD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32LK510BPLD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LK510BPLD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

