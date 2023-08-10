About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LG LED TV with Freeview HD

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" LG LED TV with Freeview HD

43LH510V

43" LG LED TV with Freeview HD

Print

All Spec

MODEL

EU Series

LH510V

Screen Size

43

VESA

Vesa Size

200x200

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)

976*583*81.5

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

976*621*208.7

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1056*660*152

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (W/O Pack), head

7.8

Weight (W/O Pack), total

8.1

Weight (W/ Pack), total

10.3

DISPLAY

Display Device (OLED / LED)

LED

Resolution

1920 x 1080

BLU Type (only for LED series)

Direct

VIDEO

PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

300

Picture Engine

Triple XD Engine

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes 8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sport,Game,isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

10W / 2ch

Surround Mode

Virtual surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Music, Game)

FEATURE

DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

EU : Yes

Built in Game

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

ECO

Energy saving mode

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

MHEG (UK)

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.3

Teletext Page

2,000 page

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes (UK: Flof)

Subtitle

Yes

EPG(8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

RF In

2 (RF, Sat)

Component In (Composite Share)

1(Composite shared)

Scart (Full)

1 : EU

HDMI

1 (HDMI 1.4)

LAN

1 (UK only)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

(USB to RS232C)

CI Slot

1

USB

1 ( 2.0 : 1ea)

DESIGN

Stand type

2 Pole

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

L-con

Battery (for Remote Control)

Yes

Vesa Wall Mount Support

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43LH510V-ZE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 