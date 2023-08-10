About Cookies on This Site

49" LB5500 LG Full HD LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" LB5500 LG Full HD LED TV

49LB5500

49" LB5500 LG Full HD LED TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size (in.)

49

Display Type

LED

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

Yes

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Just Scan

( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Picture Wizard

Picture Wizard II

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Audio Output

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2 Ch Speaker system

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Virtual Surround

Sound Status Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice 2)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

SMART SHARE

Screen Share - MHL

Yes (MHL 2.0)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Motion eye care

Yes

EPG(SI)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

USB 2.0

1

CI slot

1

JACK PACK(REAR)

RF In

Yes

Full Scart

1

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1-Sharing with Component

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1(Optical)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Side USB to RS232C

HDMI

2

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Compatible

Yes

VESA Size

400 x 400

Local Key Type

Joystick

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

USB

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

1105 x 652 x 56.5

Including stand (mm)

1105 x 694 x 247

WEIGHT(KG)

SET (w/o stand kg)

13.2

Including stand (kg)

13.6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LB5500-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

