  • Bundle: Buy this TV and get a free matching soundbar and 3 months Apple TV+ subscription

  • 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

  • Free delivery

OLED55G45LW.G1

LG G4 OLED 55'' TV & GX1 Soundbar

LG 55" G4 TV and G1 Soundbar
Products in this Bundle2
Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand

OLED55G45LW

55 inch LG OLED evo G4 4k Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
A front-facing view of soundbar with sub woofer.

G1

LG G1 Soundbar

TV details

A video opens showing the LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor chipset.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Zero Gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

LG G1 Soundbar

Artfully Completed

The LG G1 Soundbar has been designed to perfectly and seamlessly match your LG 55” G4 OLED TV – wall-mounted directly below the TV with a flush fitting and slim profile.

The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Soundbar G1 meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a cinema, for the most immersive viewing of all your favourite movies.

The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Soundbars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.
A video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.
High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what's playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical, USB or HDMI cables.

An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 27.2

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

28.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 787 x 263

TV Stand (WxD)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand

17.9

TV Weight with Stand

23.2

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096019993

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

360 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

1225.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Stand Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1225.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

360 W

Number of Speakers

6 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

30 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Movie

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

3.4 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

16.3 kg

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Optical

1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

