43" LG Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
43
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HLG
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Picture Master Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
Colour Enhancer
-
Dynamic Colour
-
Upscaler
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
-
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mappng
-
HEVC
-
Yes
-
VP9
-
2K@60P,10bit
-
Output
-
10 W
-
Channel
-
2.0 ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Virtual surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA (Refer to manual)
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Live Zoom
-
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
My Content
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Analog DVR
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
36 Languages
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes (Side, HDMI 1)
-
USB
-
1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Wi-fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A+
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Weight (TV)
-
8.0
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
8.1
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
10.5
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
977 x 575 x 81
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
977 x 615 x 187
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1060 x 660 x 152
-
VESA
-
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
-
8806098142002
-
Remote
-
L-Con
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Detached)
