49" LG NanoCell 4K TV - SM85

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" LG NanoCell 4K TV - SM85

49SM8500PLA

49" LG NanoCell 4K TV - SM85

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

NanoCell

Screen Size (in.)

49

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Nano Cell Display

Yes

IPS Panel

Yes

Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Colour Gamut

Nano Cell Colour

Billion Rich Colours

Yes

Dimming

Local Dimming

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance

BLU Type

Edge

PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

3,300

VIDEO

Picture Master Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

Deep Learning AI Picture

Yes

AI Brightness

Yes

HDR

4K Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10 Pro

Yes

HLG

Yes

Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

2K HFR

Yes

Motion Pro

Yes

Object/Active Depth Enhancer

Object Depth Enhancer

Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming

Yes

Colour Enhancer

Advanced Colour Enhancer

Colour Accuracy

True Colour Accuracy

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Noise Reduction

Quad Step NR

Sharpness

Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

HEVC

Yes

VP9

4K@60p, 10bit

Instant Game Response

Yes (ALLM)

Picture Mode

Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

Output

20W (10W per channel)

Channel

2.0 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound

Yes

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes

Surround Mode

Dolby Surround / ULTRA Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

WiSA Speakers

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Notification

Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ AI

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (19.5 MR)

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Default: off

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection

Yes

Smart Speaker Compatible

Yes

Google Home Compatible

Yes

Amazon Echo Compatible

Yes

LG Smart Speaker

Yes

Apple HomePod

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

Smart ThinQ App

Yes

Apple AirPlay 2

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360 VR

Yes

Magic Link

Default: off

Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

Yes

Gallery

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

Yes (with Samba TV App)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Auto Calibration

Yes

OSD Language

36 Languages

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

Analog DVR

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

HbbTV

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.4

Teletext Page

2,000 page

Subtitle

Yes

Audio Description

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Screen Share

Yes

HDMI

2 (Rear) / 2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2 ( Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Headphone out

Yes (Rear)

Line out

Yes (Headphone out common)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

14.2

Weight (TV + Stand)

14.4

Weight (W/Carton)

17.1

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1096 x 640 x 63.6

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1096 x 700 x 231

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1192 x 740 x 152

Stand Width

942

VESA

200 x 200

EAN Code

8806098422715

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR19

Batteries

Yes
(AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49SM8500PLA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

