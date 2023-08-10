About Cookies on This Site

49" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

49UH603V

49" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Print

All Spec

MODEL

EU Series

UH603V

Screen Size

49

VESA

Vesa Size

300 x 300

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1108 x 657 x 82

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1108 x 696 x 209

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1197 x 760 x 152

WEIGHT (KG)

Weight (W/O Pack), head

11.7

Weight (W/O Pack), total

12

Weight (W/ Pack), total

15.6

DISPLAY

Display Device (OLED / LED)

LED

Resolution

3840 x 2160

BLU Type (only for LED series)

Edge

4K IPS

IPS 4K Display

VIDEO

PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

1200

Panel Type

True Black

Colour Accuracy

3D Colour Mapping

HDR

HDR Pro

Picture Engine

UHD Mastering Engine

4K Upscaler

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes, 10 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sports,Game,Photo,HDR Effect, isf Expert(Bright Room),isf Expert(Dark Room)

Aspect Ratio

6 modes( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W / 2ch

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard,Cinema,Clear VoiceIII,Sports, Music,Game)

DTS Decoder

Yes (DTS-HD)

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

SMART TV

OS

LG Smart

Magic Zoom

Yes

Magic Mobile Connection

Yes

My Channels

Yes

My Starter

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

LG Smart World

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

SMART SHARE

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

DLNA

Yes

FEATURE

Processor

Quad

DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

Yes

Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

Yes

External Device App Download for USB

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HID Keyboard / Mouse

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

ECO

Energy saving mode

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

MHEG (UK)

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.3

Teletext Page

2,000 page

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes (UK: Flof)

Subtitle

Yes

EPG(8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wifi(Wifi Direct)

802.11.n

RF In

2 (RF, Sat)

Component In (Composite Share)

1(Composite shared)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

HDMI

3 (HDMI 2.0a)

LAN

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

(USB to RS232C)

CI Slot

1

USB

1 (2.0)

Headphone out / Line out

1/0

DESIGN

Stand type

2-pole

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

L-con

Battery (for Remote Control)

Yes

Vesa Wall Mount Support

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49UH603V-ZE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

