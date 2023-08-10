We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75" LG NanoCell 4K TV - SM90
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
NanoCell
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
-
Yes
-
IPS Panel
-
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Nano Cell Colour Pro
-
Billion Rich Colours
-
Yes
-
Dimming
-
Full Array Dimming Pro
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
-
Slim Direct
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
-
3,900
-
Picture Master Processor
-
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HLG
-
Yes
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
-
Yes (4K HFR via HDMI will be updated.)
-
2K HFR
-
Yes
-
Motion Pro
-
Yes
-
Object/Active Depth Enhancer
-
Object Depth Enhancer
-
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming
-
Yes
-
Colour Enhancer
-
Advanced Colour Enhancer
-
Colour Accuracy
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
-
Quad Step NR
-
Sharpness
-
Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer
-
HEVC
-
Yes
-
VP9
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
-
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Output
-
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.2 ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Dolby Surround / ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
WiSA Speakers
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Auto Notification
-
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
LG ThinQ AI
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
-
Yes (19.5 MR)
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Default: off
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
-
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
-
Yes
-
Apple HomePod
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
360 VR
-
Yes
-
Magic Link
-
Default: off
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
Gallery
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
Multi-view
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
Yes (with Samba TV App)
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
36 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
-
Watch & Record
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2(Main/Sub)
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Multi Tuner
-
Twin Tuner
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
-
2,000 page
-
Subtitle
-
Yes
-
Audio Description
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4 (Side) (HDMI 2.1)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1(Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
3 (Rear, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Line out
-
Yes (Headphone out common)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A+
-
Weight (TV)
-
37.9
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
40.8
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
52
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
1677 x 966 x 69.9
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1677 x 1037 x 384
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1823 x 1166 x 231
-
Stand Width
-
895
-
VESA
-
600 x 400
-
EAN Code
-
8806098386079
-
Remote
-
MR19
-
Batteries
-
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
