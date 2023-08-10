About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED Z2 77
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG OLED Z2 77

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
OLED77Z29LA

LG OLED Z2 77

Front view
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

8K OLED

Screen Size

77

Resolution

7680*4320

Colour / Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

Colour display bits / Billion Rich Colours

Yes

Contrast / Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Contrast / Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 120Hz

PLATFORM

Main Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR / HDR / Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ

No / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

HLG

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

4K HFR

Yes / Yes / No / Yes

2K HFR

Yes / Yes / No / Yes

Motion Pro

OLED Motion

HEVC

8K@60p, 10bit
4K@120p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

Web Browser: 8K@60p, 10bit
CP: 4K@60p, 10bit

AV1 (Video Decoder)

8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit

G-Sync Compatible

Yes

FreeSync Compatible

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

Yes / Yes / Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

Speaker (Sound Output)

60W (WF: 20W, 10W per Channel)

Channel

4.2 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice Pro

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

WiSA Speakers

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by region)

SoundBar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

ThinQ

Yes (Differ by region)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes (Differ by region)

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Differ by region)

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes (Differ by region)

Amazon Echo Connection

Yes (Differ by region)

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes (Differ by region)

Airplay2

Yes

Remote Voice Recognition

Yes

Next Picks

Yes (Differ by region)

Magic Explorer

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes (Differ by region)

Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Apps

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland)

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

Who.Where.What?

UK Only

Sports Alert

Yes (Differ by region)

Music Discovery

Yes

Multi View

Yes (Differ by region)

Family settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Linkage

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Multi Tuner

Twin Tuner

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes (Differ by region)

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+2.0 / CI+1.4

Teletext Page

Yes (2000 page)

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes (TOP: Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland,--, Flof: Others) / -

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes (UK: Freeview Play EPG)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

2 (Bottom) / 2 (Side)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2 (Bottom) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Bottom)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

3 (Bottom RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Bottom)

IR Blaster

Yes

Wifi

Yes (802.11ax)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1717 x 984 x 32.2

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1717 x 1044 x 323

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1895 x 1130 x 228

Stand (W x D)

1531 x 323

VESA

400 x 400

EAN Code

8806091611604

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

42.6

Weight (TV + Stand)

43.4

Weight (W/Carton)

56.4

ACCESSORY

Remote

PM22GN

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Auto Calibration

Yes

OSD Language

37 Languages

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)

Digital Recording

Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)

Time Shift

Yes (Available: Poland/Hungary/Czech Republic/Latvia/Romania)

Watch & Record

Yes

Slim Bracket Compatible

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED77Z29LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77Z29LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED77Z29LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED77Z29LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED77Z29LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 