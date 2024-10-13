LG QNED MiniLED QNED86 86 inch TV 2022

QNED TV screen shows a rapeseed pink flowers on summer field and the text in the middle says Dolby OFF. The inscreen image becomes brighter and the text changes to dolby on. Below, there is another QNED TV and there is a old man looking mad on screen. An image on TV screen is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.