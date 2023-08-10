We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player
All Spec
-
Main Unit (mm)
-
430 x 45.5 x 205
-
Main Unit (gross, mm)
-
471 x 83 x 277
-
Weight Unit (Kg)
-
1.92
-
Weight (packaged net, kg)
-
2.44
-
MD Type
-
Tray
-
Display Type
-
LED Dot
-
Front Key
-
4ea
-
HDMI Output
-
1ea
-
Optical Audio Output
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1ea
-
Ethernet
-
Yes
-
Voltage
-
120V ~ 60Hz
-
Type
-
SMPS
-
Power Consumption (in Operation)
-
17W
-
Power Off Consumption (in Standby)
-
1.5W
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
Home Menu
-
Icon Type
-
Language
-
Option
-
Initial Logo
-
Yes
-
Movie/ Music/ Photo thumbnail
-
No/No/Yes
-
MP3ID Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Photo Slide Show With Music
-
Yes
-
BD Profile Version
-
6.0/5.0/2.0/1.1
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
-
Yes
-
UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE
-
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
-
Yes
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
-
Yes
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes
-
DTS-CD
-
Yes
-
Movie - MPEG-1
-
Yes
-
Movie - MPEG2 PS/TS
-
Yes
-
Movie - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
Movie - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
-
Yes
-
Movie - H.265
-
Yes
-
Movie - Xvid
-
Yes
-
Movie - MKV
-
Yes
-
Movie - AVC Rec
-
Yes
-
Movie - AVCHD
-
Yes
-
Movie - M4V
-
Yes
-
Movie - 3GP
-
Yes
-
Movie - MP4
-
Yes
-
Movie - MOV
-
Yes
-
Movie - FLV
-
Yes
-
Movie - VOB
-
Yes
-
Movie - TS
-
Yes
-
Movie - DAT
-
Yes
-
Music - LPCM - Bitstream/ Decoding
-
Yes/Yes
-
Music - Dolby Digital (Bitstream/ Decoding)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Music - Dolby Atmos (Bitstream/ Decoding)
-
Yes/No
-
Music - Dolby Digital Plus (Bitstream/ Decoding)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Music - Dolby TrueHD (Bitstream/ Decoding)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Music - DTS (Bitstream/ Decoding)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Music - DTS-HD Master Audio (Bitstream / Decoding)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Music - MPEG 1/2 L2 (Decoding)
-
Yes
-
Music - MP3 (Decoding)
-
Yes
-
Music - AAC (Decoding)
-
Yes
-
Music - FLAC (Decoding)
-
Yes
-
Photo - JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
4K upscaling
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
BT.2020/BT.709
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Yes
-
HDR → SDR Conversion
-
Yes
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
-
Yes
-
Re-Encoder
-
DTS Only
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
-
Yes
-
Down Sampling
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse
-
Yes/Yes
-
Trick Play - Slow Forword/Reverse
-
Yes/No
-
Trick Play - Step Forward/Reverse
-
Yes/No
-
Trick Play - Pause
-
Yes
-
Search - Title/Track
-
Yes
-
Search - Chapter
-
Yes
-
Search - Time
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Chapter
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play - A-B
-
Yes
-
Resume Stop
-
Yes
-
Play Mode - Random
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
U3
-
RCU Battery
-
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
-
Simple
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.