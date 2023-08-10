About Cookies on This Site

4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player

UP970

4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player

UP970 Product Image
All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Main Unit (mm)

430 x 45.5 x 205

Main Unit (gross, mm)

480 x 282 x 106

Weight Unit (Kg)

1.63

Weight (packaged net, kg)

2.59

DESIGN

MD Type

Tray

Display Type

LED Dot

Front Key

4ea

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

Voltage

Wide

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption (in Operation)

17W

Power Off Consumption (in Standby)

0.5W under

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

RCU Battery

Yes

Box

Offset

Topper / Sticker

No/Yes

PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC

BD Profile Version

6.0/5.0/2.0/1.1

USB Playback

Yes

External HDD Playback (via USB)

Yes

UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE

Yes

BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

Yes

DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

Yes

Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

DTS-CD

Yes

PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT

Movie - MPEG-1

Yes

Movie - MPEG2 PS/TS

Yes

Movie - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

Movie - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

Movie - H.265

Yes

Movie - Xvid

Yes

Movie - MKV

Yes

Movie - AVC Rec

Yes

Movie - AVCHD

Yes

Movie - M4V

Yes

Movie - RMVB

Option

Movie - WMV

Yes

Movie - 3GP

Yes

Movie - MP4

Yes

Movie - MOV

Yes

Movie - FLV

Yes

Movie - VOB

Yes

Movie - TS

Yes

Movie - DAT

Yes

Music - LPCM (Bitstream / Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - Dolby Digital (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - Dolby Atmos (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/No

Music - Dolby Digital Plus (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - Dolby TrueHD (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - DTS (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

DTS-HD Music - Master Audio (Bitstream/ Decoding)

Yes/Yes

Music - MPEG 1/2 L2 (Decoding)

Yes

Music - MP3 (Decoding)

Yes

Music - WMA (Decoding)

Yes

Music - AAC (Decoding)

Yes

Music - FLAC (Decoding)

Yes

Photo - JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

1080p Upscaling

Yes

4K upscaling

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

BT.2020/BT.709

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

HDR

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes (MR)

HDR → SDR Conversion

Yes

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Re-Encoder (DTS Only)

Yes

LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

Yes

PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse

Yes/Yes

Trick Play - Slow Forword/Reverse

Yes/No

Trick Play - Step Forward/Reverse

Yes/No

Trick Play - Pause

Yes

Search - Title/Track

Yes

Search - Chapter

Yes

Search - Time

Yes

Repeat Play - Title/Track

Yes

Repeat Play - Chapter

Yes

Repeat Play - A-B

Yes

Resume Stop

Yes

Play Mode - Random

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(UP970)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

