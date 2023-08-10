About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FA4) - Limited Edition

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FA4) - Limited Edition

HBS-FA4

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FA4) - Limited Edition

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on
Print

All Spec

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Product Size (W x H x D) mm

16.1 x 32.65 x 25.0

Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm

54.5 x 54.5 x 27.5

WEIGHT(KG)

Product Net Weight (Kg)

0.0054

Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)

0.039

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5

BLE supporting

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

SOUND

Open / Semi-open / Canal

canal

Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

Dyn 6Φ

Ambient Mode

Yes

Mic type

Analog MEMS

Number of Mics

2 pairs

External DAC

Yes

EQ

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ

Yes

Preset EQ(Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)

Yes

Customized EQ

Yes

BATTERY

Product Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Product Battery Capacity

55 mAh

Product Battery Charging time

Within 1 hours

Product Battery Life (talk/play)

5/6

Charging Case Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Charging Case Battery Capacity

390 mAh

Charging Case Battery Charging time

Within 2 hours

Charging Case Battery Life (# of Earbuds Charging time)

18

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Fast Charging

Yes

Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

Yes

Companion App(Android/iOS)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Voice Prompt

English

CONTROL

Touch

Yes

ACCESSORY

Simple manual

English, French, Spanish (Spanish Spanish), Italian, German

Warranty Card

Yes

Data cable

Yes

Extra Ear Gel

L,S

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HBS-FA4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

