LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FA4) - Limited Edition
All Spec
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
-
16.1 x 32.65 x 25.0
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 27.5
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.0054
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.039
-
Display Type
-
LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5
-
BLE supporting
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
USB C-type (Female)
-
Yes
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
-
canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
-
Dyn 6Φ
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Mic type
-
Analog MEMS
-
Number of Mics
-
2 pairs
-
External DAC
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
-
Yes
-
Preset EQ(Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
Product Battery Type
-
Lithium + ion
-
Product Battery Capacity
-
55 mAh
-
Product Battery Charging time
-
Within 1 hours
-
Product Battery Life (talk/play)
-
5/6
-
Charging Case Battery Type
-
Lithium + ion
-
Charging Case Battery Capacity
-
390 mAh
-
Charging Case Battery Charging time
-
Within 2 hours
-
Charging Case Battery Life (# of Earbuds Charging time)
-
18
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Companion App(Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Voice Prompt
-
English
-
Touch
-
Yes
-
Simple manual
-
English, French, Spanish (Spanish Spanish), Italian, German
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Data cable
-
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
-
L,S
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
