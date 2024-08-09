Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM XG2T Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - Resistência militar, à prova d'água (IP67), 10 horas de Bateria e Cordão Ajustável

LG XBOOM XG2T Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - Resistência militar, à prova d'água (IP67), 10 horas de Bateria e Cordão Ajustável

XG2TBK

LG XBOOM XG2T Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - Resistência militar, à prova d'água (IP67), 10 horas de Bateria e Cordão Ajustável

front view

Um XG2T em frente a uma rocha com água caindo acima.

Turbine suas
aventuras diárias

Pegue sua XG2 e vá além. Mergulhe no som poderoso da nossa caixa de som compacta.

Padrão Militar

Resistência de nível militar, durabilidade em qualquer lugar

Aumente todas as suas aventuras ao ar livre com a XG2. Testado e certificado de acordo com padões militares americanos, a XG2 oferece durabilidade comprovada e máxima performance.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 de pé em uma pedra para mostrar o padrão militar.

As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos.
*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: Teste padrão MIL-STD-810 e certificação pela KOLAS Labs. Passou em 7 testes diferentes MIL-STD 810H para durabilidade conduzidos por um laboratório independente que está em conformidade com os padrões militares dos EUA.

Certificado de Proteção IP67

Não se preocupe com água nem poeira

A proteção IP67 à prova d'água permite que sua caixa de som se aventure junto com você. Curta sua música sem se preocupar com nada.

*A classificação IP67 é a combinação de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa à prova de poeira para nenhuma entrada de poeira e proteção completa contra contato. IPX7 é proteção contra os efeitos da imersão em água, com base em condições de teste para submersão em até 1 metro de água por até 30 minutos. Não recomendado para uso na praia ou piscina.

Cordão Ajustável

Pronto para a aventura

Leve sua música para qualquer lugar, a qualquer hora.

Imagens da LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle

Sound Boost

Pequeno e poderoso

Aproveite sua música com graves aditivados usando o Sound Boost. Customize o EQ de som para um experiência sonora personalizada.

Gráficos sonoros poderosos estão saindo do LG XBOOM Go XG2T para mostrar o aumento do som.

Algoritmo de Aprimoramento de Graves

Graves poderosos até em volumes mais suaves

Não perca nenhum detalhe das suas músicas favoritas. Aprimoramos nosso algoritmo de graves para fornecer graves que preenchem o ambiente, mesmo em volumes mais baixos.

Ondas sonoras mostram o algoritmo aprimorador de sons baixos do LG XBOOM XG2T.

Amarre sua música.
Apimente sua vida.
Não tem como não se amarrar!

  • Imagens que mostram como amarrar a LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle.
  • Imagens que mostram como amarrar a LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle.
  • Imagens que mostram como amarrar a LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle.
  • Imagens que mostram como amarrar a LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle.
  • Imagens que mostram como amarrar a LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle.
  • Imagens que mostram como amarrar a LG XBOOM Go XG2T no lifestyle.

Bateria de até 10 horas

Música a longo prazo

Com até 10 horas de duração de bateria, você consegue aproveitar sua música a qualquer hora.

*A duração real da bateria varia dependendo da conectividade de rede e do uso da iluminação.

*Com base em testes de qualidade internos da LGE, a bateria da caixa de som dura até 10 horas, respectivamente, com volume de 50% e quando o EQ e o LED estão desligados.

Viva-voz

Atenda chamadas em tempo real

Use sua caixa de som como um telefone e atenda chamadas sem usar as mãos. A XG2 garante que você não vai perder nenhuma ligação no auge da ação.

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096197233

AUTO-FALANTE

  • Unidade de Woofer

    1.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    1ch (1Way)

  • Potência de saída

    5W

EQ

  • Reforço de Som

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • EQ personalizado (APP)

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • SBC

    Sim

  • AAC

    Sim

FONTE DE ENERGIA

  • USB tipo C

    Sim

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

    4

  • Duração da bateria (HRS)

    10

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo de inicialização

    5W

  • Modo de espera

    0.5W

CONFORTO

  • multiponto

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/respingos

    IP67

  • Indicador de bateria

    Sim

  • Viva voz

    Sim

  • Trava de segurança

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Auto-falante

    94 x 98 x 46

  • Caixa de papelão

    123,5 x 129,5x 65

PESO

  • Peso líquido

    0,28 kg

  • Peso bruto

    0,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Alça

    Sim

  • Cabo tipo USB C

    Sim

