LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som exclusivo xboom com Radiadores Passivos Superiores

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som exclusivo xboom com Radiadores Passivos Superiores

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Caixa de Som Bluetooth Portátil | Som exclusivo xboom com Radiadores Passivos Superiores

Principais recursos

  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • A caixa de som que une potência e estilo para proporcionar um som vibrante em um design fácil de transportar.
  • Certificado de proteção IP67 e certificado de durabilidade militar (MIL-STD) aprovado em 7 testes de padrão militar para que você possa ouvir sem preocupações, faça chuva ou faça sol.
  • Bateria de longa duração com até 30 horas de reprodução.
  • Alça ajustável para você levar a sua caixa de som para qualquer lugar, mesmo ao ar livre.
Mais
Logo prêmio Digital Trends 2025

Digital Trends - Top Tecnologia CES 2025

xboom Bounce

Melhores produtos de audio da CES 2025

Logo vencedor Red dot 2025

Vencedor - Prêmio Red dot Design 2025

xboom Bounce

will.i.am de roupa preta e óculos de sol segurando uma LG xboom Bounce ao lado de sua cara.

Som exclusivo LG XBOOM: assinado por will.i.am 

Apresentamos a nova caixa de som LG XBOOM, criada em colaboração

com o visionário will.i.am. Experimente um som aperfeiçoado por um

especialista, com estilo e inovação que você nunca viu.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

will.i.am, o arquiteto da experiência XBOOM

A LG escolheu will.i.am para redefinir a XBOOM, elevando a experiência auditiva

com uma fusão inédita de som e estilo. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy,

will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um ícone da cultura pop e da inovação.

Nova experiência Sonora

Experiência sonora única: criada por will.i.am

Todos os efeitos sonoros da nova XBOOM – como ligar/desligar, conectar via Bluetooth, ajustar o volume e muito mais – foram desenvolvidos exclusivamente por will.i.am. Experimente uma extraordinária jornada sonora, criada com a precisão de quem realmente entende de áudio. 

will.i.am está trabalhando no estúdio olhando para uma tela posicionada abaixo de um microfone.

Salte com batidas poderosas e energia que te faz vibrar

Equipada com um tweeter de cúpula de 16mm da Peerless, renomada fabricante dinamarquesa de alto-falantes de alta qualidade com mais de um século de experiência. Desfrute de um som característico, potente e dinâmico, perfeito para uso em qualquer ambiente, inclusive ao ar livre.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

Som dinâmico do tweeter de cúpula com expertise Peerless

Equipada com um tweeter de cúpula de 16mm da Peerless, renomada fabricante dinamarquesa de alto-falantes de alta qualidade com mais de um século de experiência. Desfrute de um som característico, potente e dinâmico, perfeito para uso em qualquer ambiente, inclusive ao ar livre. 

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

Feito para durar: certificação de durabilidade militar 

Projetada para suas aventuras ao ar livre, a XBOOM foi testada e aprovada em todos os 7 testes de durabilidade dos padrões militares dos EUA. Construída de forma robusta para suportar as mais diversas condições e ambientes.

A xboom Bounce está posicionada sobre uma rocha coberta de musgo. No lado superior direito, o logotipo do padrão militar está posicionado.

 *Os resultados reais ou o desempenho podem variar dependendo do ambiente de uso.

**Detalhes do teste militar

Padrão de teste: MIL-STD-810H

Parâmetros de teste: chuva, vibração, impacto, respingos de água salgada, inundação, poeira de areia e alta temperatura

Resultado da certificação: APROVADO

Data de certificação: 18 de dezembro de 2024

A xboom Bounce é colocada em formato hexagonal e atrás dele há um monte de terra à esquerda e um pouco de água à direita.

A xboom Bounce é colocada em formato hexagonal e atrás dele há um monte de terra à esquerda e um pouco de água à direita.

À prova d'água e poeira (IP67) 

Com classificação IP67, é totalmente resistente à água e poeira. Curta sua música e divirta-se em qualquer lugar, seja em uma festa na piscina, na praia ou em qualquer aventura. 

*Os resultados ou desempenho reais podem variar dependendo do ambiente de uso.

**IP67 protege totalmente contra poeira e outras partículas semelhantes, além de proteger totalmente contra imersão em até 1 m de profundidade por 30 minutos.

Vista frontal da xboom Bounce com a luz ligada.

Vista frontal da xboom Bounce com a luz ligada.

Música sem limites, com até 30 horas de reprodução 

Bateria de longa duração que vai muito além do que você esperaria de uma caixa de som compacta. Oferece até 20 horas de reprodução contínua com uma carga completa, garantindo a trilha sonora para o seu dia todo.

*O tempo de reprodução indicado é baseado em testes internos com volume de 50%, com Bluetooth e modo de aprimoramento de voz ativados e sem iluminação.

**O tempo de reprodução real pode variar.

AI Sound 

Som Inteligente para todos os gêneros (com IA)

Escolha manualmente entre os modos Ritmo, Melodia ou Voz, de acordo com sua preferência, ou deixe a Inteligência Artificial definir o modo mais adequado para você. A IA analisa o áudio e ajusta o som de forma otimizada para cada gênero musical.

will.i.am está segurando uma xboom Bounce bem ao lado de seu rosto.

Calibração IA

Som claro em qualquer ambiente 

A Inteligência Artificial calibra o som com base no tamanho e formato do ambiente em que você está. Isso garante um som potente e sem distorções, seja em uma área espaçosa ou em uma sala pequena. 

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

Iluminação IA

Iluminação IA sincronizada com a música 

A Inteligência Artificial detecta o gênero da música sendo tocada e entrega a iluminação adequada que sincroniza perfeitamente com o som. Escolha entre os modos Ambiente, Festa ou Vocal para definir o clima. Verifique o LED informativo para acompanhar o status da caixa de som.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

XBOOM Bounce: estilo e praticidade 

Projetada para desafiar os padrões e oferecer o máximo conforto, a LG XBOOM Bounce se destaca. Seu design único e elegante, combinado com a alça prática, permite que você transporte e pendure sua caixa de som com total facilidade, levando sua música para onde quiser. 

Na luz superior, o Xboom Bounce está preso ao braço de alguém pela alça. No canto superior direito, uma pessoa com jaqueta violeta segura o Xboom Bounce com a mão direita. No canto inferior esquerdo, Will.i.am segura o Xboom Bounce com a mão esquerda. No canto inferior direito, Will.i.am, com a mesma roupa, segura o Xboom Bounce com a mão direita.

Em um círculo colorido do xboom Stage 301, o Bounce and Grab é posicionado no sentido horário. Ao lado do xboom Grab, a imagem do botão Auracast é colocada dentro de um círculo.

Em um círculo colorido do xboom Stage 301, o Bounce and Grab é posicionado no sentido horário. Ao lado do xboom Grab, a imagem do botão Auracast é colocada dentro de um círculo.

Conecte várias caixas de som e amplifique a vibe com Auracast™ 

Crie uma conexão de festa para parear múltiplos dispositivos e compartilhar o áudio via Auracast™. Acesse instantaneamente com um simples toque no botão dedicado. Desfrute de um som imersivo e amplificado, conectando diferentes alto-falantes para uma experiência sonora que envolve a todos.

*Somente os modelos Grab, Bounce e Stage 301 lançados em 2025 podem ser conectados entre si via Auracast.

**A representação é meramente ilustrativa. O tamanho real pode variar.

Seu botão personalizado 

Acesse vários conteúdos com um simples toque no botão 

Desfrute de uma ampla variedade de conteúdo exclusivo da LG XBOOM, personalizado pelo app LG ThinQ. Ouça diversos gêneros musicais no LG Radio+ ou relaxe com conteúdo selecionado de terapias de cura para uma pausa tranquila da rotina agitada. A sincronização com o Apple Music e a reprodução local de arquivos de música facilitam a experiência de curtir suas músicas sem interrupções."

Um telefone com uma imagem de aplicativo e uma imagem de aplicativo virtual são mostrados nos lados esquerdo e direito. As imagens e o logotipo do aplicativo Apple Music estão no lado esquerdo, enquanto as imagens e o logotipo do aplicativo LG ThinQ estão no lado direito. Na parte inferior, a parte superior do xboom Grab é mostrada com o "meu botão" destacado.

*A terapia de cura e o conteúdo do LG Radio+ podem ser acessados ​​após baixá-los pelo aplicativo ThinQ.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Alça

    Sim

  • Cabo tipo USB C

    Sim

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096392317

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

    3

  • Duração da bateria (HRS)

    30

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.4

CONFORTO

  • Indicador de bateria

    Sim

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • multiponto

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo duplo)

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Viva voz

    Sim

  • Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/respingos

    IP67

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Caixa de papelão

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Alto-falante

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

  • Som Inteligente

    Sim

  • Bass Boost

    Sim

  • Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Potência de saída

    30 W + 5 W x 2

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo de inicialização

    20 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

  • Saída DC (USB Tipo-C)

    Sim

  • USB tipo C

    Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

  • Radiador Passivo

    Sim (2)

  • Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

    20 mm x 2

  • Tipo de unidade de tweeter

    Domo

  • Unidade de Woofer

    93 x 53 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    2,04 kg

  • Peso líquido

    1,42 kg

