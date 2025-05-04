Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Stage301 | Caixa de Som Bluetooth | Som AI | 120W RMS | 12 Horas de Bateria | IPX4 | Iluminação de Festa e LED Informativo

LG xboom Stage301 | Caixa de Som Bluetooth | Som AI | 120W RMS | 12 Horas de Bateria | IPX4 | Iluminação de Festa e LED Informativo

LG xboom Stage301 | Caixa de Som Bluetooth | Som AI | 120W RMS | 12 Horas de Bateria | IPX4 | Iluminação de Festa e LED Informativo

STAGE301
()
Principais recursos

  • Eleve sua experiência auditiva a novos patamares com a caixa de som projetada pelo artista do Black Eyed Peas e pioneiro em tecnologia, will.i.am
  • Inteligência Artificial adaptativa embarcada que proporciona um som personalizado com base no gênero da música e no ambiente em que você está.
  • Bateria de longa duração com até 12 horas de reprodução.
  • Certificado de resistência IPX4 resistente à agua para que você possa continuar sua festa sob chuva ou sol.
  • A companhia perfeita para qualquer artista, em qualquer palco.
  • Desfrute de um som poderoso com graves potentes que preenchem o ambiente com um woofer de 6,5" e dois mid-rangers de 2,5".
Mais
Logo do Prêmio Tech Radar 2025

Tech Radar

Melhor Party Speaker

A assinatura sonora das novas caixas de som da LG é quente, divertida e expressiva.

Logo prêmio Digital Trends 2025

Digital Trends - Top Tecnologia CES 2025

xboom Stage 301

Melhores produtos de audio da CES 2025

will.i.am de roupa preta e óculos de sol segurando uma LG xboom Stage301 ao lado de sua cara.

Som exclusivo LG xboom assinado por will.i.am

Introduzindo o a nova caixa de som LG xboom Stage301, criada em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente o som aperfeiçoado pelo especialista, encarnado com estilo único.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

will.i.am como arquiteto experiêncial da LG para a LG xboom Stage301

A LG elencou will.i.am para redefinir a xboom como uma marca que eleva a experiência auditiva com som e estilo completamente novos. Vencedor de nove prêmios Grammy, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um verdadeiro ícone da cultura pop.

Todos as caixas de som "xboom by will.i.am" são profissionalmente refinados por will.i.am para proporcionar um som mais equilibrado com um timbre mais quente e graves potentes. Com expertise em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aprimorou a xboom Bounce para que tenha um som vibrante e dinâmico em um design compacto.

Nova experiência Sonora

Experiência sonora única criada por will.i.am

Todos os efeitos sonoros que acompanham a operação do novo xboom – ligar/desligar, conectar via Bluetooth, ajustar o volume e muito mais – foram desenvolvidos exclusivamente por will.i.am. Experimente a extraordinária experiência sonora, criada com precisão por quem entende.

Experiência sonora única criada por will.i.am

will.i.am está trabalhando no estúdio olhando para uma tela posicionada abaixo de um microfone.

Som dinâmico do tweeter de cúpula feito com expertise pela Peerless

Fabricado com um tweeter de cúpula de 16mm da Peerless, fabricante dinamarquesa centenária de alto-falantes de alta qualidade, para uma qualidade de som excepcional. Desfrute de um som característico, potente e dinâmico, perfeito para uso ao ar livre.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

Pronta para os palcos

O design em V transforma qualquer espaço em um palco. Seja inclinado ou montado em um tripé, use-a da maneira que melhor se adapta a você.

À esquerda, a xboom Stage301 está no chão, em frente a pessoas dançando. Na parte central, a xboom Stage301 está posicionado em seu suporte, ao lado da bateria. À direita, a xboom Stage301 está sobre uma mesa em uma sala de estar.

*O tripé é vendido separadamente.

Nova LG xboom Stage301, qualquer lugar vira uma festa

Uma alça prática e portátil. Leve sua música para qualquer lugar.

Acima, will.i.am, de roupa preta, segura o Xboom Stage 301 no ombro. No centro, a imagem parcial do Xboom Stage 301, segurada por uma mão, fica à esquerda, enquanto a imagem em close da alça fica à direita. No canto inferior esquerdo, will.i.am, de roupa branca, está ao lado do Xboom Stage 301 no chão. No canto inferior direito, will.i.am segura o Xboom Stage 301 com a mão direita.

Som IA para todos os gêneros

Escolha manualmente entre os modos de ritmo, melodia ou voz, de acordo com sua preferência, ou deixe a IA definir o modo mais adequado para você. A IA analisa o áudio e ajusta o som de acordo com o gênero.

will.i.am de roupa branca e boné branco segurando a xboom Stage 301 com ambos braços em seu rosto.

Calibração IA

Som encorpado e abundante, em qualquer ambiente

Não se preocupe em ajustar o alto-falante nem o posicionamento. A inteligência artificial calibra o áudio de acordo com o tamanho e o formato do espaço. Ouça um som nítido e vibrante a todo momento, não importa o tamanho do ambiente.

*O vídeo é para fins de demonstração

Iluminação IA

Iluminação IA que combina com a música

Iluminação inteligente projetada para sincronizar com sua música. A inteligência artificial analisa diferentes gêneros e ajusta a iluminação para combinar com sua playlist. A iluminação de barra dupla adiciona cores vivas à sua festa.

*O vídeo é para fins de demostração.

Karaokê e mixagem de DJ para mais emoção

Suba ao palco com recursos versáteis de karaokê e mixagens eletrizantes de DJ no aplicativo LG ThinQ. Use os botões para controlar facilmente o volume do microfone e dos instrumentos.

À esquerda, vista superior da xboom Stage301 com seus botões e controles marcados. À direita, dois celulares com as telas do aplicativo xboom.

Bateria removível - Seu rolê sem limites

Divirta-se o dia todo com 12 horas de reprodução e bateria removível. Basta trocar a bateria substituindo sempre que necessário para extender a diversão pro dia inteiro.

*Baterias extras são vendidas separadamente.

*Detalhes do Teste de Bateria

- Fonte de áudio: 12 faixas de teste para músicas norte-americanas e europeias em repetição

- Modo: Reprodução via Bluetooth

- Dispositivo de origem: Samsung Galaxy A24, com volume em 20%, Clear Voice EQ ativado e sem iluminação

- Tipo de teste: Teste interno

Proteção contra água IPX4

Classificação IPX4 para resistência à água. Seguro para levar em qualquer evento que envolva respingos.

Uma lateral de uma piscina externa é mostrada e um grupo de pessoas está de pé atrás. O xboom Stage 301 é colocado de frente para a piscina com alguns respingos de água nele.

*IPX4 protege contra respingos de água de qualquer direção por no mínimo 10 minutos.

Em um círculo colorido, a xboom Grab, a xboom Bounce e a xboom Stage301 estão dispostas no sentido horário. Ao lado da xboom Stage301, a imagem do botão Auracast está disposta em um círculo.

Conecte várias caixas de som e amplifique a vibe com Auracast™

Crie uma conexão de festa para parear dispositivos e compartilhá-lo pelo Auracast™. Acesse instantaneamente com um simples toque no botão dedicado. Desfrute de um som imersivo, amplificado pela conexão de diferentes alto-falantes.

*Somente os modelos Grab, Bounce e Stage 301 lançados em 2025 podem ser conectados entre si via Auracast.

**A representação é meramente ilustrativa. O tamanho real pode variar.

O "Seu" Botão

Acesse vários conteúdos com um simples toque no botão

Desfrute de uma ampla variedade de conteúdo exclusivo da LG xboom, personalizado pelo app LG ThinQ. Ouça diversos gêneros musicais no LG Radio+ ou relaxe com conteúdo selecionado de terapias de cura para uma pausa tranquila da rotina agitada. A sincronização com o Apple Music e a reprodução local de arquivos de música facilitam a experiência de curtir suas músicas sem interrupções.

Um telefone com uma imagem de aplicativo e uma imagem de aplicativo virtual são mostrados nos lados esquerdo e direito. As imagens e o logotipo do aplicativo Apple Music estão no lado esquerdo, enquanto as imagens e o logotipo do aplicativo LG ThinQ estão no lado direito. Na parte inferior, a parte superior da xboom Stage301 é mostrada com o "meu botão" destacado.

*A terapia de cura e o conteúdo do LG Radio+ podem ser acessados ​​após baixá-los pelo aplicativo ThinQ.

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador AC

    Sim

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • MP3

    Sim(USB)

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096392324

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

    3

  • Duração da bateria (HRS)

    12

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada auxiliar (3,5Φ)

    Sim

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

CONFORTO

  • Indicador de bateria

    Sim

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • multiponto

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo duplo)

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/respingos

    IPX4

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Caixa de papelão

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Alto-falante

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

EQ

  • Som Inteligente

    Sim

  • Bass Boost

    Sim

  • Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potência de saída

    120 W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo de inicialização

    50 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FONTE DE ENERGIA

  • Conector do Adaptador AC

    Sim

ALTO-FALANTE

  • Unidade Midrange

    2.5" x 2

  • Unidade de Woofer

    6.5" x 1

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    8,2 kg

  • Peso líquido

    6,5 kg

