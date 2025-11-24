About Cookies on This Site

Soundbar LG S70TY Dolby Atmos com configuração de canais 3.1.1 e 400W RMS

Soundbar LG S70TY Dolby Atmos com configuração de canais 3.1.1 e 400W RMS

S70TY
front view
side view
Single Bar
Top View of bar
Closed View
Closed last view
Closed View of ports
Soundbar View
Back view of bar
Sounbar with TV 65
Sounbar with TV 65
Sounbar With TV 1
Sounbar With TV 1
Principais recursos

  • Experiência sonora completa com Dolby Atmos e Canal de Disparo Central
  • Tenha o seu próprio cinema em casa com o Dolby Atmos
  • Controle simples através da sua TV com WOW Interface, além de som sinfônico com WOW Orchestra
  • Entretenimento amplificado com som surround de 3.1.1 canais
  • Som suave para jogos de 120 Hz, com suporte VRR/ALLM
  • AI Sound Pro, a inteligência artificial que ajusta a equalização do áudio automáticamente de acordo com o conteúdo que estiver assistindo
Mais

As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação precisa.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto revela seu design começando no canto esquerdo e depois se expande para mostrar toda a barra de som. Uma TV LG QNED aparece com Synergy Bracket. O Soundbar fica em cima do suporte Synergy, pressionado contra a parede com a tela inferior da TV visível, exibindo um homem tocando violão.

Áudio ideal e digno da sua TV LG QNED

Aprimore a experiência da TV LG QNED com o soundbar que realça seu design e aperfeiçoa seu desempenho sonoro.

Experiência sonora que te envevole

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, exibindo um homem tocando violão em frente ao oceano. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala de estar tocando uma orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, exibindo um homem tocando violão em frente ao oceano. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala de estar tocando uma orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

O Soundbar LG completa a sua experiência na TV

Design perfeito para as TVs LG QNED

Um complemento harmonioso

Aprecie a TV LG QNED e a harmonia com o design do soundbar LG para ambientes refinados e organizados.

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, enquanto a LG QNED TV exibe um homem tocando violão. LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV contra uma parede creme com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED. A TV está passando o vídeo de uma mulher cantando em um estúdio de gravação. Abaixo da TV, há um moderno suporte geométrico de madeira. LG Soundbar e TV LG QNED na parede com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED em um espaço aconchegante e pouco iluminado com brinquedos infantis. A TV está passando um vídeo de um garotinho tocando violoncelo.

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, enquanto a LG QNED TV exibe um homem tocando violão. LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV contra uma parede creme com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED. A TV está passando o vídeo de uma mulher cantando em um estúdio de gravação. Abaixo da TV, há um moderno suporte geométrico de madeira. LG Soundbar e TV LG QNED na parede com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED em um espaço aconchegante e pouco iluminado com brinquedos infantis. A TV está passando um vídeo de um garotinho tocando violoncelo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do LG TV Remote é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW Interface: OLED G5/C5/B5/M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/82/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UA85/UT80/UA75/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com orquestra WOW Orchestra: OLED G5/C5/B5/M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/82/80/70, NanoCell 80, UHD UA75/UA85. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. Uma conexão de rede é necessária para atualizações.

******A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

Som envolvente que te coloca no centro da TV

O Canal de Disparo Central faz com que o som venha do meio da sua TV LG para uma proximidade maior com o conteúdo e uma experiência mais realista

LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*O acima exposto é confirmado através de uma investigação de seus próprios padrões.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

Sua noite de filme se torna uma noite de cinema com Dolby Atmos

Mergulhe em cada cena como se estivesse no cinema. Som claro, realista e envolvente com o Dolby Atmos

Una película se reproduce en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un moderno apartamento urbano desde un ángulo lateral. Perlas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Som Espacial de Nível Triplo

Camada virtual central que entrega um som mais realista

O design do Canal de Disparo Central cria um som espacial de três níveis e emula uma cúpula sonora ao seu redor para entregar uma som mais rico com mais detalhes.

LG TV e LG Soundbar estão em um grande apartamento na cidade. Três faixas vermelhas aparecem, uma de cada vez, representando camadas virtuais e se unem para criar uma cúpula sonora completa.

LG TV e LG Soundbar estão em um grande apartamento na cidade. Três faixas vermelhas aparecem, uma de cada vez, representando camadas virtuais e se unem para criar uma cúpula sonora completa.

*O som espacial de nível triplo está disponível nos modos Cinema e AI Sound Pro.

**A camada intermediária é criada usando o canal de alto-falante do Soundbar. O som dos alto-falantes frontais e superiores são sintetizados para construir um campo sonoro.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

****Se não houver alto-falante traseiro, o campo traseiro não poderá ser criado.

Som Surround de 3.1.1 canais

Som hipnotizante por todas as direções

Experimente a imersão do Dolby Atmos e DTS:X preenchendo sua sala com um sistema de som surround de 3.1.1 canais de 400W RMS e subwoofer potente

LG Soundbar, LG TV, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão na sala de um arranha-céu, tocando uma apresentação musical. Ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som, circulando pelo sofá. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Logotipo Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

LG Soundbar, LG TV, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão na sala de um arranha-céu, tocando uma apresentação musical. Ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som, circulando pelo sofá. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Logotipo Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

O som inteligente que conhece o seu gosto

Experiência Sonora Multi-Canal

Sinta o som de forma vasta e expansiva

O Soundbar LG converte áudio básico de 2 canais em áudio multicanal para um som amplo e que ressoa por todo o ambiente de forma equilibrada e igual

Una cálida zona gris a efectos de diseño.

Um LG Soundbar, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão em um apartamento moderno na cidade. O LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitos de gotículas brancas que flutuam na parte inferior do chão. Ao lado do Soundbar há um subwoofer, criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

2 Canais

Um LG Soundbar, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão em um apartamento moderno na cidade. O LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitos de gotículas brancas que flutuam na parte inferior do chão. Mais ondas sonoras de gotas brancas disparam da parte superior da barra de som. Ao lado do Soundbar há um subwoofer, criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Como um todo, eles criam um efeito de cúpula em toda a sala.

Multi-canal

*O algoritmo de mixagem inteligente aplica o som de cada canal nos modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sports.

**A experiência de áudio multicanal opera através de um algoritmo de mixagem inteligente. Este algoritmo não se aplica ao modo padrão ou aos modos de música. Bass Blast não usa o algoritmo de mixagem inteligente, mas copia informações de 2 canais e as envia para todos os canais.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

O som ideal para cada conteúdo, do suspense ao futebol

Com o AI Sound Pro o seu conteúdo é categorizado para um ajuste fino do som com as configurações ideais para criar a experiência audiovisual perfeita

*Imagens de tela são simuladas.

Funciona em harmonia com seus favoritos

Sua Gameplay mais Intensa

Som sincronizado com cada frame

Libere entradas da sua TV e conecte seu console ao soundbar LG sem comprometer o desempenho gráfico. O suporte VRR/ALLM garante jogos sem interrupções e com baixo atraso de entrada.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

LG Soundbar e LG TV são exibidos juntos. Um jogo de carros de corrida é exibido na tela.

LG Soundbar e LG TV são exibidos juntos. Um jogo de carros de corrida é exibido na tela.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**De acordo com os padrões de especificações HDMI 2.1, esta barra de som suporta eARC, VRR e ALLM.

***TV, barra de som e dispositivo de origem (por exemplo, console de jogos) devem ser compatíveis com VRR/ALLM.

****A passagem VRR suporta conteúdo de 120 Hz. (Para 4K, suporta YCbCr 4:2:0 / Para 1080p, suporta 120Hz)

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

******HDCP 2.3 suporta conteúdo com resolução 4K. O suporte a 120 Hz varia de acordo com o dispositivo, com suporte até YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Som nítido para um planeta limpo

Reciclado por Dentro

Partes internas feitas com plástico reciclado

O soundbar LG usa plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos adotando uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de soundbars.

Há uma perspectiva frontal da barra de som atrás e uma representação em estrutura de metal da barra de som na frente. Uma observação inclinada da parte traseira da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras “Plástico Reciclado” indicando a borda da estrutura.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Reciclado por Fora

Tecido feito com garrafas plásticas

Todos os soundbars LG são cuidadosamente projetados para garantir uma alta porcentagem de materiais recuperados. O 'Global Recycled Standard' certifica que o tecido de poliéster é feito de garrafas plásticas.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas plásticas com a palavra "garrafas plásticas" embaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Renascido como Jersey de Poliéster" abaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase “LG Soundbar com tecido reciclado” abaixo.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo do soundbar.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Embalagem de Celulose

Embalagem feita de celulose reciclada

O LG Soundbar foi certificado pela SGS como Produto Ecológico devido a uma mudança na embalagem interna de espuma EPS (isopor) e sacolas plásticas para celulose moldada reciclada — uma alternativa ecologicamente correta que ainda protege o produto.

A embalagem do LG Soundbar tem um fundo bege com árvores ilustradas. Logotipo da Energy Star Logotipo do produto ecológico do GV

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo do soundbar.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

  • Suporte para montagem na parede

    Sim

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    7893299946455

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Saída HDMI

    1

  • óptico

    1

  • Sinal traseiro sem fio

    Sim

CONFORTO

  • Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

    Sim

  • Controle do modo de Soundbar

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    3.1.1

  • Números de alto-falantes

    7 EA

  • Potência de saída

    400 W

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Passagem

    Sim

  • Passagem (4K)

    Sim

  • taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

    Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

  • Amostragem

    24bit/96kHz

POTÊNCIA

  • Consumo de energia (Principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Sim

  • Grave de som / Grave de som +

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Som nítido

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Esportes

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    13,3 kg

  • Principal

    3,0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

