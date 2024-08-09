Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Soundbar S95TR 810W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 9.1.5 Canais + Caixa de som Bluetooth XBOOM XG2T Bluetooth à prova d'água

Combo LG Soundbar S95TR 810W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 9.1.5 Canais + Caixa de som Bluetooth XBOOM XG2T Bluetooth à prova d'água

S95TR.XG2TBK

Combo LG Soundbar S95TR 810W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 9.1.5 Canais + Caixa de som Bluetooth XBOOM XG2T Bluetooth à prova d'água

Principais recursos

  • Som surround de 9.1.5 canais que preenche o ambiente
  • 810W RMS de potência sonora sem perder a qualidade
  • Dolby Atmos e Alto-falantes Traseiros sem fios - Som verdadeiramente envolvente
  • 5W RMS de potência
  • Certificado de Resistência Militar (MIL-STD)
  • Certificado de Proteção IP67 (à prova d'água e poeira)
La barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo negro que revela su diseño comenzando desde la parte superior y moviéndose hacia la esquina. Gotas blancas se proyectan desde el centro y los extremos de la barra de sonido como una cascada, representando un sonido de disparo.

O soundbar top de linha digno de acompanhar a melhor TV LG OLED da categoria.

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

*Screen images simulated.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala de estar tocando uma orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG TV, LG Soundbar, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar. Uma sobreposição de grade aparece na sala, como uma varredura do espaço. Ondas sonoras brancas feitas de gotas mostram os alto-falantes traseiros e a barra de som tocando em harmonia.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Sinta o realismo de um panorama de áudio

Canal de Disparo Central

Som envolvente que coloca você no epicentro

O Canal up-firing central cria um áudio mais realista, tornando as vozes mais claras e a ação na tela perfeitamente sincronizada com o áudio, sem atrasos ou interrupções.

LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*O exposto acima é confirmado através de uma investigação de seus próprios padrões.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Um XG2T em frente a uma rocha com água caindo acima.

Turbine suas
aventuras diárias

Pegue sua XG2 e vá além. Mergulhe no som poderoso da nossa caixa de som compacta.

Padrão Militar

Resistência de nível militar, durabilidade em qualquer lugar

Aumente todas as suas aventuras ao ar livre com a XG2. Testado e certificado de acordo com padrões militares americanos, a XG2 oferece durabilidade comprovada e máxima performance.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 de pé em uma pedra para mostrar o padrão militar.

As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos.
*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: Teste padrão MIL-STD-810 e certificação pela KOLAS Labs. Passou em 7 testes diferentes MIL-STD 810H para durabilidade conduzidos por um laboratório independente que está em conformidade com os padrões militares dos EUA.

Especificação chave

Número de canais

9.1.5

Potência de saída

810 W

Dolby Atmos

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Sim

Principal

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Alto-falante traseiro

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299947957

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Música

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

Amostragem

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

1

Saída HDMI

1

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

Wi-Fi

Sim

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Sim

Compatívl com Alexa

Sim

Conexão com Spotify

Sim

Conexão Tidal

Sim

AirPlay 2

Sim

Chromecast

Sim

Compatível com Google Home

Sim

óptico

1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Passagem

Sim

Passagem (4K)

Sim

taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

Sim

120Hz

Sim

HDR10

Sim

Dolby Vision

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

9.1.5

Números de alto-falantes

17 EA

Potência de saída

810 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

AAC

Sim

AAC+

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Alto-falante traseiro

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

Principal

5,65 kg

Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

4,08 kg

Subwoofer

10,0 kg

Peso bruto

26,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim

Suporte para montagem na parede

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (Principal)

65 W

Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

33 W

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

40 W

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096197233

ALTO-FALANTE

Unidade de Woofer

1.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1ch (1Way)

Potência de saída

5W

EQ

Reforço de Som

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EQ personalizado (APP)

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

FONTE DE ENERGIA

USB tipo C

Sim

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

4

Duração da bateria (HRS)

10

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

5W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONFORTO

multiponto

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IP67

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Trava de segurança

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Alto-falante

94 x 98 x 46

Caixa de papelão

123,5 x 129,5x 65

PESO

Peso líquido

0,28 kg

Peso bruto

0,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Alça

Sim

Cabo tipo USB C

Sim

