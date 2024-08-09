Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Geladeira Smart LG Frost Free Inverter 451L Inverse Black Inox 220V + Caixa de Som XBOOM XG5S

B569NQL2.XG5S

Vista frontal de  Geladeira Frost Free Inverse 451L 220V. Preto, A+++ Smart

GC-B569NQL2

Geladeira Smart LG Frost Free Inverter 451L Inverse Cor Black Inox (GC-B569NQL)
Vista frontal com alto-falante

XG5S

LG XBOOM XG5S Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - IP67 e 18 horas de bateria

Geladeira LG Bottom Freezer

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

Economia de energia com classificação energética A+++

Nova linha de Geladeiras LG Inverse, com compressor Smart Inverter.
Melhor eficiência energética e mais economia pro seu bolso.

***Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficiência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica.

Compressor Smart Inverter

Mais econômico, silencioso e durável, com 10 anos de garantia no compressor.
Classificação energética A+++ que economiza na conta de luz.

Compressor Smart Inverter

**Economia de energia dependerá das condições de uso e manutenção do equipamento, e da concessionária de energia da sua região. Tabela de eficiência energética disponível pelo INMETRO: https://www.gov.br/inmetro/pt-br/assuntos/avaliacao-da-conformidade/programa-brasileiro-de-etiquetagem/tabelas-de-eficiencia-energetica.
***10 anos de garantia no Compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças).
****A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

O que os especialistas recomendam?

A LG XBOOM Go XG5 está disposta numa mesa metálica com a iluminação laranja ligada. Atrás da mesa, pessoas dançam ao som da música.

Ligue, ilumine e aumente o volume.

Coloque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta toda a potência sonora da LG XBOOM Go.

Sinta toda a potência sonora
da LG XBOOM Go

Com graves profundos, áudio intenso e tecnologia de ponta, a LG XBOOM Go vai deixar você impressionado.

Novo Track Woofer para turbinar seu som

Curta suas músicas preferidas com o Track Woofer. O som produzido fica incrivelmente alto.

A música ganha vida com 20W RMS de potência sonora

Com a potência de 20W RMS, você entra no embalo da música e desfruta de uma experiência de áudio superior em todos os momentos, seja para meditar ou dar uma festa com os amigos.

Sinta os graves em qualquer volume

O algoritmo de aprimoramento de graves permite ouvir e sentir cada nota grave distintamente, mesmo com a música baixa.
Sound Boost

Som mais forte para aumentar a diversão

Basta pressionar o Sound Boost para ampliar o campo sonoro e curtir a música com mais volume.
Especificação chave

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1.850 x 700

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Acabamento (porta)

Preto fosco PCM

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

Tipo de produto

B/Freezer

Profundidade padrão/de bancada

Profundidade do balcão

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade do Freezer (L)

122

Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

329

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Sim

Display LED externo

Botão-88-branco

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Peso do produto (kg)

80

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

700 x 1.850 x 700

RECURSOS

Door Cooling+

Sim

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

Máquina de gelo manual

Não

Dispenser de água

Não

Máquina de gelo automática

Não

Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

Não disponível

Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Porta (Material)

PCM

Acabamento (porta)

Preto fosco PCM

Duto de metal plano (metal fresco)

Não

Tipo de puxador

Puxador lateral

DESEMPENHO

Tipo de Compressor

Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

Cesto de porta transparente

6

Luz do refrigerador

LED superior

Prateleira de vidro temperado

3

Hygiene Fresh+

Não

Gaveta de vegetais

Não

Prateleira dobrável

Não

Gaveta de verduras

Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

Gaveta do freezer

3 transparente

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299948657

AUTO-FALANTE

Unidade de Woofer

Track Type Woofer

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1 canal

Potência de saída

20W RMS

EQ

Reforço de Som

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EQ personalizado (APP)

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

4

Duração da bateria (HRS)

18

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONFORTO

multiponto

Sim (2)

Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

Sim (10)

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim / Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Trava de segurança

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Auto-falante

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caixa de papelão

278 x 124 x 128 mm

PESO

Peso líquido

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

