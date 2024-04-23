Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lava e Seca Smart LG 127V 14kg Aço Escovado com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ WD14EGS62

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Lava e Seca Smart LG 127V 14kg Aço Escovado com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ WD14EGS62

WD14EGS62

Lava e Seca Smart LG 127V 14kg Aço Escovado com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ WD14EGS62

(2)
WD14EGS62
Inteligência Artificial AI DD™

Inteligência Artificial AI DD™

 

Vapor Steam+™

Vapor Steam+™

Desodorização

Desodorização

Ciclos mais rápidos

Ciclos mais rápidos

 

Conectividade Wi-fi e comando de voz

Conectividade Wi-fi e comando de voz

Compatibilidade com mini lavadora

Compatibilidade com mini lavadora

10

10 anos de garantia

Pai e filhas riem em segundo plano enquanto seguram um cobertor limpo. Uma máquina de lavar branca com carregamento frontal está em primeiro plano.

Limpeza profunda com economia de espaço

Linha com quatro ícones da LG para: A marca AI DD. A marca TurboWash. A marca Steam.

*Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
**Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.

Uma peça de tecido branco aparece sendo lavada no tambor da lavadora de carregamento frontal.

Cuidado Inteligente com 14,5% mais proteção aos tecidos

A Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ maximiza o desempenho da lavagem e prolonga a vida útil das roupas.

Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.

Três colunas representando Detecção de Peso, Detecção de Suavidade e Padrões de Lavagem Otimizados, com níveis embaixo para mostrar como o AI DD da lavadora escolhe a configuração de lavagem ideal.

O que é AI DD™?

O AI DD™ detecta o peso e o tipo de tecido para escolher os melhores movimentos de lavagem.

*Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.

Vapor que elimina 99,9% de alérgenos de seus tecidos

Roupas higienizadas de verdade com o poder do vapor.

Um roupão branco macio e um bicho de pelúcia são mostrados com vapor no tambor da máquina de lavar.

A primeira imagem ao fundo mostra uma camisa branca com espuma no ciclo de lavagem, e a segunda mostra a camisa branca no ciclo de secagem. Em primeiro plano, está TopGun2.

Lavadora e secadora em um único produto

Poupe espaço e ganhe tempo com a lava e seca LG.
Há uma máquina de lavar na casa e um cobertor ao lado dela. A parte central da máquina de lavar recebe um efeito transparente, que mostra seu interior.

Lave toda sua roupa em menos tempo

Alta capacidade pra você lavar muito mais roupas de uma só vez.

*Comparado aos dos produtos LG convencionais com carregamento frontal e 600 mm de largura

 

*Ciclo Antialérgico aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduz 99,9% de alérgenos de ácaros da poeira doméstica.

A primeira imagem mostra a frente da lavadora de carregamento frontal, dando ênfase à porta de vidro temperado. A segunda imagem mostra o interior do tambor, destacando o design em aço inox.

Maior durabilidade e higiene

A porta em vidro temperado e o cesto 100% em aço inoxidável garantem maior durabilidade e higiene

*Testado pela Intertek em julho de 2013. Colocou-se solução diluída contendo bactéria P.aeruginosa em aço inoxidável e polipropileno e mediu-se o número de colônias após doze (12) dias. A maior redução no número de P.aeruginosa foi observada em aço inoxidável.

*Lide com lavagem semanal, roupas de cima e higienização na lavadora LG, ao mesmo tempo em que cuida de lavagem diária, roupa íntima e roupa de bebê na TWINWash™ Mini.
*A TWINWash™ Mini pode não estar disponível em todos os países ou revendedores locais.

LG ThinQ™

Sua vida mais inteligente começa com LG ThinQ

Controle por voz

Controle remoto

Monitoramento

Controle simplificado com assistente de voz 

Diga à lavadora exatamente o que precisa, quando precisar. Pergunte “Em que ciclo está a lavadora?”, e o alto-falante com AI ouvirá e verificará o ciclo para lhe informar.

Conecte-se e controle de qualquer lugar

Com o aplicativo LG ThinQ™, você se conecta facilmente à lavadora, de uma maneira antes inimaginável, e pode iniciá-la com o simples toque de um botão.

Eficiência na manutenção do produto

Verifique o status da lavadora, faça download de novos ciclos ou monitore o uso de energia com o LG ThinQ™.

*O suporte para dispositivos domésticos inteligentes compatíveis com Alexa e Google Assistente poderá variar conforme o país e a configuração específica da casa inteligente.

Fundo cinza com a lavadora de carregamento frontal destacada e um redemoinho de água jorrando da frente dela até a imagem do motor Inverter Direct Drive.

Durável e altamente confiável

O motor Inverter Direct Drive de nossas máquinas de lavar é confiável, silencioso e vem com 10 anos de garantia.

*A garantia limitada não cobrirá reparos se o produto for submetido a situação outra que não o uso doméstico normal e habitual (por exemplo: uso comercial, em escritórios ou instalações recreativas) ou que contrarie as instruções descritas no respectivo manual do proprietário.
*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

10_10anos-D

15_Razo%CC%83es_Vivace

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.
**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
***Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W).Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.

FAQ

Q.

Como escolher a melhor capacidade em kg para uma máquina de lavar roupa?

A.

Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.

Q.

Como escolher o ciclo de lavagem adequado para minhas roupas?

A.

Em geral, você deve consultar a etiqueta de cuidados em suas roupas e selecionar o ciclo de lavagem correspondente em sua máquina. Mesmo assim, as Máquinas de Lavar LG contam com a Inteligência Artificial AI DD, que automaticamente identifica os tecidos e adapta os movimentos de lavagem, conservando em até 18% mais as suas roupas. Dessa maneira, você escolhe o ciclo que quiser e a máquina garante uma lavagem eficiente todas as vezes.

Q.

Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ beneficia minha lavagem?

A.

A tecnologia AI DD™ analisa o peso e textura dos tecidos dentro do cesto e adapta os movimentos de lavagem para aquela carga de roupas. Isso garante uma lavagem mais eficiente e com maior preservação das roupas. O motor DirectDrive™ entrega tecnologia de 6 movimentos para uma lavagem eficaz com menos peças móveis, resultando em um eletrodoméstico mais duradouro e eficiente em energia.

Q.

Como funcionam os ciclos rápidos?

A.

As Máquinas de Lavar LG empregam uma série de tecnologias que agilizam seu processo de lavagem. A tecnologia TurboWash™ 360˚ da LG oferece roupas perfeitamente limpas em apenas 39 minutos, com uma lavagem adaptada às necessidades de suas roupas. O jato de água 3D alcança um equilíbrio ideal de potência de spray, detergente e movimento de ciclo que economiza seu tempo de lavagem sem comprometer a qualidade ou o cuidado com o tecido. É uma lavagem rápida que proporciona uma limpeza perfeita em tempo recorde. Em paralelo, o Ciclo Rápido 14 lava uma carga de roupas levemente sujas e, associado ao ciclo de secagem em 30 minutos, entrega roupas limpas e secas em apenas 44 minutos.

Q.

Qual é a função de vapor na máquina de lavar roupa da LG?

A.

A tecnologia Steam+™ da LG elimina até 99,9% dos ácaros e bactérias que podem causar alergias ou problemas respiratórios. E além de higienizar suas roupas, o vapor ainda as deixa até 30% mais fáceis de passar. Você também conta com a evolução da lavagem a seco com os ciclos Refresh e Refrescar. Desodorize e higienize as roupas com o verdadeiro vapor, eliminando ácaros, bactérias e entregando roupas renovadas e prontas para vestir ou guardar.

Resumo

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

WD14EGS62.AESFBRS
Capacidade de Lavagem
14 Kg
Dimensões LxAxP (mm)
940 x 645 x 770
Inteligência Artificial AIDD
Sim
ThinQ
Sim

Especificação chave

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    14

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Sim. Steam

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Cor do produto

    Aço Escovado

  • Tipo de porta

    Vidro Temperado

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

    8

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    14

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Tipo de tela

    Touch LED

RECURSOS

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Tipo

    Lava e Seca Front Load

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Sim. Steam

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • Tambor de aço inoxidável

    Sim

  • TurboWash

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Classificação de energia (lavagem)

    A

OPÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim, compatível com aplicativo LG ThinQ®

  • Adicionar item

    Sim

  • Bloqueio Infantil

    Sim

  • Adiar Fim

    Sim (3-19h)

  • Pré-lavar

    Sim

  • Início Remoto

    Sim

  • Centrifugar

    Muito Baixa, Baixa, Normal, Alta e Muito Alta

  • Steam

    Sim. Steam

  • Temp.

    Fria, 30℃, 40℃, 50℃, 60℃

  • TurboWash

    Sim

PROGRAMAS

  • Roupa Esportiva

    Sim

  • Edredom

    Sim

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Antialérgico (lavadora)

    Sim

  • Roupa de Bebê

    Sim

  • Desgaste do bebê

    Não

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Higienização

    Sim

  • Lavagem de velocidade

    Sim

  • Enxágue+Centrifugação

    Sim

  • Tira Manchas

    Sim

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash 59

    Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

    710 x 1020 x 795

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Peso (kg)

    81

  • Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

    87

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

    1270

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806098713905

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash

    Sim, compatível com mini lavadora

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

