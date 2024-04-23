Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG WashTower™ 17kg Aço Escovado Preto com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WK17BS6A

Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG WashTower™ 17kg Aço Escovado Preto com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WK17BS6A

WK17BS6A

Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG WashTower™ 17kg Aço Escovado Preto com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WK17BS6A

WK17BS6A
Inteligência Artificial AI DD™

Vapor Steam™

Ciclos mais rápidos

Conectividade Wi-fi e comando de voz

10 anos de garantia no motor

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

Q.

Como escolher a melhor capacidade em kg para uma máquina de lavar roupa?

A.

Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.Para uma casa de tamanho médio (2 a 4 pessoas), a LG recomenda uma máquina de lavar roupa com capacidade entre 11 e 14kg. Já para uma família maior (acima de 5 pessoas), ou se você lava cargas de roupa especialmente grandes (edredons, cortinas, etc.), considere um modelo maior de 16kg. Modelos maiores também podem lavar itens grandes com maior facilidade e eficiência, como um edredom King Size. Lembre-se de que a tecnologia inovadora da LG significa que nossos eletrodomésticos podem oferecer capacidade aumentada para o mesmo tamanho de máquina de lavar roupa.

Q.

Como escolher o ciclo de lavagem adequado para minhas roupas?

A.

Em geral, você deve consultar a etiqueta de cuidados em suas roupas e selecionar o ciclo de lavagem correspondente em sua máquina. Mesmo assim, as Máquinas de Lavar LG contam com a Inteligência Artificial AI DD, que automaticamente identifica os tecidos e adapta os movimentos de lavagem, conservando em até 18% mais as suas roupas. Dessa maneira, você escolhe o ciclo que quiser e a máquina garante uma lavagem eficiente todas as vezes.

Q.

Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ beneficia minha lavagem?

A.

A tecnologia AI DD™ analisa o peso e textura dos tecidos dentro do cesto e adapta os movimentos de lavagem para aquela carga de roupas. Isso garante uma lavagem mais eficiente e com maior preservação das roupas. O motor DirectDrive™ entrega tecnologia de 6 movimentos para uma lavagem eficaz com menos peças móveis, resultando em um eletrodoméstico mais duradouro e eficiente em energia.

Q.

Como funcionam os ciclos rápidos?

A.

As Máquinas de Lavar LG empregam uma série de tecnologias que agilizam seu processo de lavagem. A tecnologia TurboWash™ 360˚ da LG oferece roupas perfeitamente limpas em apenas 39 minutos, com uma lavagem adaptada às necessidades de suas roupas. O jato de água 3D alcança um equilíbrio ideal de potência de spray, detergente e movimento de ciclo que economiza seu tempo de lavagem sem comprometer a qualidade ou o cuidado com o tecido. É uma lavagem rápida que proporciona uma limpeza perfeita em tempo recorde. Em paralelo, o Ciclo Rápido 14 lava uma carga de roupas levemente sujas e, associado ao ciclo de secagem em 30 minutos, entrega roupas limpas e secas em apenas 44 minutos.

Q.

Qual é a função de vapor na máquina de lavar roupa da LG?

A.

A tecnologia Steam+™ da LG elimina até 99,9% dos ácaros e bactérias que podem causar alergias ou problemas respiratórios. E além de higienizar suas roupas, o vapor ainda as deixa até 30% mais fáceis de passar. Você também conta com a evolução da lavagem a seco com os ciclos Refresh e Refrescar. Desodorize e higienize as roupas com o verdadeiro vapor, eliminando ácaros, bactérias e entregando roupas renovadas e prontas para vestir ou guardar.

DIMENSÕES

WK17BS6A

Especificação chave

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    17

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    770 x 1890 x 700

  • TurboWash360˚

    Sim. TurboWash™ 360°

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Tipo de porta

    Vidro Temperado

  • Cor do corpo (secadora)

    Aço escovado preto

  • Cor do corpo (lavadora)

    Aço escovado preto

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

    16

  • Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

    17

CONTROLE E VISOR

  • Temporizador de adiamento

    Sim (3-19h)

  • Tipo de tela

    Touch LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

  • Tipo

    Lava e Seca WashTower

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Com tambor interno

    Inox

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

  • Pés niveladores

    Sim

  • LoadSense

    Sim

  • Steam

    Sim

  • TurboWash360˚

    Sim. TurboWash™ 360°

CARACTERÍSTICAS (SECADORA)

  • Tipo

    Lava e Seca WashTower

  • 6 Motion DD

    Sim

  • AI DD

    Sim

  • Sinal de fim de ciclo

    Sim

  • Inverter Direct Drive

    Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

  • LoadSense

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Classe de eficiência energética (secagem)

    A

  • Classe de Eficiência Energética (Lavagem)

    A

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Lavagem IA

    Sim

  • Antialérgico (lavadora)

    Sim

  • Lavagem Fria

    Sim

  • Algodão +

    Sim

  • Roupas Escuras

    Sim

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Drenar+Centrifugar

    Sim

  • Edredom

    Sim

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Gentle Care

    Sim

  • Higienização

    Sim

  • Mix (tecido misto)

    Sim

  • Lavagem velocidade

    Sim

  • Desodorização

    Sim

  • Enxaguar+Centrifugar

    Sim

  • Lavagem Silenciosa

    Sim

  • Skin Care

    Sim

  • Rápido 14

    Sim

  • Roupa Esportiva

    Sim

  • Cuidado com Manchas

    Sim

  • Desodorização a Vapor

    Sim

  • Limpeza do Tambor

    Sim

  • TurboWash 39

    Sim

  • [WashTower] Lã (manual/lã)

    Sim

PROGRAMAS (SECADORA)

  • Algodão

    Sim

  • Roupa de Cama

    Sim

  • Algodão +

    Sim

  • Delicados

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Edredom

    Sim

  • Tecidos Sintéticos

    Sim

  • Jeans

    Sim

  • Mix (tecido misto)

    Sim

  • Secagem Rápida

    Sim

  • Desodorização

    Sim

  • Skin Care

    Sim

  • Roupa Esportiva

    Sim

  • Limpeza de Tambor a Vapor

    Sim

  • Higienização a Vapor

    Sim

  • Desodorização a Vapor

    Sim

  • Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

  • Download de Ciclo

    Sim

  • Monitoramento de energia

    Sim

  • Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

    Sim

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

  • Emparelhamento Inteligente

    Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

    802 x 1997 x 754

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    770 x 1890 x 700

  • Peso (kg)

    154

  • Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

    165

  • Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

    1400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091585707

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

  • Compatível com LG TWINWash

    Não

