Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Dirija para o futuro

Mova-se com liberdade. Experimente a Inteligência Afetiva da LG em qualquer lugar, indo além da casa e do escritório. Enquanto você dirige, a AI da LG sincroniza com seus dispositivos prontos para conectar em outros lugares, detecta o seu entorno e entende seu comportamento e emoções.

The mother clutches her stomach in pain, her face contorted in discomfort.The family gathers and gets into a car, with LG AI guiding them to the hospital.

Inteligência Afetiva

Experimente uma nova maneira de dirigir com o Digital Cockpit da LG. O cuidado e as soluções de AI personalizadas que você desfrutou em casa e no escritório agora se estendem de forma integrada ao seu carro. O resultado? Viagens mais seguras e agradáveis.

Um homem está sentado no carro, sentindo-se triste. Quando o dispositivo LG AI mostra uma foto da família, o homem sorri. pause
Identifica de forma inteligente, rostos, textos e a vestimenta do motorista/passageiro com o DIMS. pause

Hiperpersonalização.

Ajusta automaticamente as configurações do assento, sugere conteúdo preferido e oferece soluções com base no estado emocional dos usuários do veículo através do Sistema de Monitoramento do Motorista e Interior (DIMS).

Saiba Mais
Detecta o uso de smartphone monitorando o olhar e a postura corporal em 3D, emitindo alertas de distração para ajudar o motorista a manter o foco na estrada. pause

Guardião da Segurança.

Detecta estados ou comportamentos perigosos, como sonolência, distrações e uso inadequado do cinto de segurança, ajudando a garantir uma viagem segura ao responder rapidamente em emergências.

Saiba Mais
Reconhece pontos de referência, lembra as preferências do motorista e usa AI para sugerir recomendações personalizadas. pause

Experiência HMI dentro do carro com Inteligência Artificial

Proporciona uma experiência de direção mais precisa e conveniente por meio de AI multimodal, utilizando toque, voz e olhar.

Saiba Mais
Solução veicular LG: Digital Cockpit.

LG Vehicle Solution

Conduzindo a melhor mobilidade pro futuro.

Saiba Mais

Outras histórias

Em uma sala de estar espaçosa, as luzes, uma TV LG OLED e o LG ThinQ ON estão ligados.

Lar, Conectado Lar

Foque mais na sua vida. As soluções LG AI Home são projetadas para tornar sua casa ainda mais confortável. A Inteligência Afetiva LG está lá para cuidar de todos em sua casa, aliviando preocupações para viver de forma mais genuína, mais humana.

Smart Home Saiba Mais
Em um escritório espaçoso dentro de um edifício com paredes de vidro do chão ao teto, pessoas estão sentadas em mesas de escritório, e os condicionadores de ar e purificadores de ar da LG são visíveis.

Trabalho, nos bastidores

Trabalhe de forma mais inteligente, sem esforço desnecessário. Experimente a Inteligência Afetiva da LG em ação. Produtividade. Eficiência. Clareza. Você pode trabalhar ainda melhor no seu local de trabalho, onde a AI da LG está pronta para te apoiar.

Business Saiba Mais
Pessoas estão sentadas ao redor da mesa, sorrindo, e o LG ThinQ está ligado acima da mesa à esquerda.

Menos artificial, mais humano

Inteligência Afetiva LG

Mobility Saiba Mais