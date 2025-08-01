About Cookies on This Site

 Monitor LG 24BL550J-B - Full HD, IPS, 75Hz, HDMI e OnScreen Control + LG XBOOM XG7S Caixa de som Bluetooth Portátil 

24BL550J.XG7S
Monitor
Xboom
Monitor
Xboom

Principais recursos

  • Tela 24” IPS Full HD
  • Ajuste de Altura, Inclinação e Ângulo
  • Pivot bi-direcional de 90°
  • Track Woofer e Tweeter de Cúpula
  • 30W + 10W de potência sonora
  • Sound Boost
Produtos neste pacote: 2
24BL550J-B

24BL550J-B

Monitor LG 24BL550J-B - Full HD, IPS, 75Hz, HDMI e OnScreen Control
Vista superior

XG7S

LG XBOOM XG7S Caixa de som Bluetooth portátil - IP67 e 24 horas de bateria
FULL HD IPS DISPLAY1

Tela IPS Full HD 

Projetado para profissionais, este monitor Full HD com tecnologia IPS minimiza variações de cor e oferece qualidade de imagem excepcional de praticamente qualquer ângulo de visão.

Ângulos de visualização personalizados e fácil montagem 

O modelo 24BL550J  oferece visualização confortável com ajustes versáteis de altura, inclinação, pivô e rotação da tela. Você pode personalizar as condições de exibição para criar uma estação de trabalho ainda mais pessoal e confortável.

Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability1

Montagem fácil e compatibilidade com suporte VESA

Esse modelo pode ser montado de forma rápida e fácil, sem a necessidade de ferramentas. Além disso, o design é compatível com furação VESA oferecendo mais liberdade de instalação*

 

*Suporte de parede deve ser adquirido separadamente.

A LG XBOOM Go XG7 está disposto numa mesa metálica com a iluminação laranja ligada. Atrás da mesa, pessoas dançam ao som da música.

Ligue, ilumine e aumente o volume.

Coloque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta toda a potência sonora da
LG XBOOM Go.

Sinta toda a potência sonora da LG XBOOM Go

Com graves profundos, áudio intenso e tecnologia de ponta, a LG XBOOM Go vai deixar você impressionado.

Unidades reformuladas proporcionam
uma inédita potência sonora

O Track Woofer produz graves profundos, e o tweeter em forma de cúpula reproduz altas frequências com mais nitidez.

Experimente um som mais presente e acentuado

Com as potentes saídas de 30W + 10W RMS, você entra no embalo da música e desfruta de uma experiência de áudio superior em todos os momentos, seja para meditar ou dar uma festa com os amigos.

Sinta os graves em qualquer volume

O algoritmo de aprimoramento de graves permite ouvir e sentir cada nota grave distintamente, mesmo com a música baixa.
Especificação chave

Exibição - Tamanho [polegadas]

24"

Exibição - Resolução

1920 x 1080

Exibição - Tipo de painel

IPS

Exibição - Proporção

16:9

Exibição - Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Exibição - Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

75Hz

Exibição - Tempo de resposta

5ms

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do produto

Monitor LG B2B - Tela IPS de 24", Full HD, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, ajuste de altura, inclinação e pivotagem - 24BL550J

EXIBIÇÃO

Tamanho [polegadas]

24"

Proporção

16:9

Tipo de painel

IPS

Tempo de resposta

5ms

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0,2745 x 0,2745 mm

Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

16,7M

Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

178º / 178º

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Relação de contraste (Tipo)

1000:1

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

75Hz

Tratamento de Superfície

Antirreflexivo (3H)

CONECTIVIDADE

D-Sub

Sim

HDMI

Sim (v 1.4)

DisplayPort

Sim (1ea)

Versão DP

v1.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Economia de energia inteligente

Sim

Seguro de cintilação

Sim

Modo Leitor

Sim

Super Resolução+

Sim

MECÂNICA

Montável na parede [mm]

Sim (100 x 100mm)

Suporte 1Click

Inclinação (-5°/35°), Altura (130mm), Rotação (0°/355°), Pivot (90°)

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

Dimensões sem suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

553,8 x 333,1 x 58,4 mm

Peso de envio [kg]

7,56 kg

Peso com suporte [kg]

5,7 kg

Peso sin soporte [kg]

3,6 kg

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Consumo de energía (típ.)

16W (Típico EPA)

Tipo

Interna

ACESSÓRIOS

HDMI

HDMI

Otros (Accesorios)

Display Port

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299948664

