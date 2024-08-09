Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG B2B - Tela IPS de 24", Full HD, USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, ajuste de altura, inclinação e pivotagem - 24BN650U

24BN650U-B

24BN650U-B

Monitor LG B2B - Tela IPS de 24", Full HD, USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, ajuste de altura, inclinação e pivotagem - 24BN650U

Front view with infill image
Tela IPS Full HD

Tela IPS Full HD 

Projetado para profissionais, este monitor Full HD com tecnologia IPS minimiza variações de cor e oferece qualidade de imagem excepcional de praticamente qualquer ângulo de visão.

Ângulos de visualização personalizados e fácil montagem

Ângulos de visualização personalizados e fácil montagem 

O modelo 24BN650U oferece visualização confortável com ajustes versáteis de altura, inclinação, pivô e rotação da tela. Você pode personalizar as condições de exibição para criar uma estação de trabalho ainda mais pessoal e confortável.

Montagem fácil e compatibilidade com suporte de parede

Montagem fácil e compatibilidade com suporte VESA

Esse modelo pode ser montado de forma rápida e fácil, sem a necessidade de ferramentas. Além disso, o design é compatível com furação VESA oferecendo mais liberdade de instalação*

 

 

*Suporte de parede deve ser adquirido separadamente.

Módulo de bateria integrado para otimização de espaço

Fonte interna de energia para otimização de espaço.

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    24”

  • Resolução

    Full HD 1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m² (típ.)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em Faster)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (-5°/35°), Altura (- 90/90mm), Rotação (0°/355°), Pivot (180°)

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    Monitor LG B2B - Tela IPS de 24", FHD (1920X1080), HDMI, DisplayPort, ajuste de altura, inclinação e pivotagem - 24BN650U

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    24”

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em Faster)

  • Resolução

    Full HD 1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745 mm

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7M

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L) / 178º (U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m² (típ.)

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1 (típ.)

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Tratamento de Superfície

    Antirreflexivo

CONECTIVIDADE

  • D-Sub

    Sim

  • HDMI

    Sim (1ea) (v1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    Sim (1ea)

  • Versão DP

    v1.2

  • Porta USB Downstream

    Sim (1ea) (v3.0)

  • Porta USB Upstream

    Sim (4ea) (v3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Fraqueza de cor

    Sim

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    Sim

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    Sim

  • Seguro de cintilação

    Sim

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    Sim

  • Estabilizador Preto

    Sim

  • Mira

    Sim

  • Otros (características)

    OnScreen Control

  • Modo Leitor

    Sim

  • Super Resolução+

    Sim

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (-5°/35°), Altura (- 90/90mm), Rotação (0°/355°), Pivot (180°)

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    614 x 174 x 462 mm

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    553,4 x 382,7~412,7 x 240 mm

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    553,4 x 332,7 x 59,4 mm

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    8,5kg

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    6,3kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4,1kg

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    33W

  • Tipo

    Interna (100-240Vac)

ACESSÓRIO

  • D-Sub

    Sim (1,8m)

  • HDMI

    Sim (1,8m)

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    DisplayPort (1,8m)

  • USB A para B

    Sim

  • Cabo de alimentação

    Cabo de alimentação

