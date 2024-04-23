Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG 23,8” IPS Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 24MP400-B

Monitor Gamer LG 23,8” IPS Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 24MP400-B

24MP400-B

Monitor Gamer LG 23,8” IPS Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 24MP400-B

Vista frontal
Cores vibrantes de qualquer ângulo
Tela IPS Full HD

Cores vibrantes de qualquer ângulo

A tela IPS de 23,8” com resolução Full HD (1920 x 1080), presente no Monitor LG, oferece incrível qualidade de imagem com cores precisas de qualquer ângulo.
IPS
IPS Full HD(1920x1080)
FreeSync
Tecnologia AMD FreeSync™
Bordas finas
Design 3-Side Borderless
AMD FreeSync™

Imagens fluidas e rápidas

Tenha imagens sem cortes e falhas de repetições com a tecnologia AMD FreeSync™, que ocorrem pela diferença entre os quadros gráficos (FPS) e a taxa de atualização do monitor (Hz).

Imagem nítida para jogos com movimentos perfeitos e fluidos quando o AMD FreeSync™ está ativo, enquanto os rasgos de tela e travamentos ocorrem quando o AMD FreeSync™ está desativado.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

*Comparação entre Modo 'DESLIGADO' (imagem da esquerda) e AMD FreeSync™.

Design 3-Side Borderless

Experiência Imersiva

O design 3-Side Borderless trás bordas finas para o Monitor, permitindo uma tela muito mais ampla e uma incrível experiência visual.

Essa tela tem uma moldura fina em três lados e não interfere com a precisão estonteante.

Essa tela tem uma moldura fina em três lados e um ambiente de trabalho otimizado

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

OnScreen Control oferecendo uma Interface de Usuário mais Simples
OnScreen Control

Fácil configuração

O OnScreen Control permite alterar as configurações do monitor e customizar as janelas em até 14 modos diferentes, com o Screen Split 2.0.

Modo de leitura

Proteja os seus olhos do cansaço visual com o Modo de Leitura, que diminui a quantidade de luz azul e proporciona uma experiência confortável de uso por mais tempo.

Flicker Safe

Tenha mais tempo de uso sem nenhum incômodo ou cansaço visual com o Flicker Safe, que elimina as variações de brilho da tela, mantendo sempre estável.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

*O número é calculado por uma estimativa do teste interno da LG usando o modelo 24MP400 em março de 2021. Os números podem variar em condições reais de uso.

  • Tradicional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Experimente um jogo otimizado e com ritmo alucinante com o Dynamic Action Sync. Um recurso avançado para jogos de estratégia que torna o tempo de resposta ainda mais responsivo.

*O modo convencional mostra que o modelo da LG não é compatível com o recurso Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

  • Desligado
  • Ligado

Estabilizador de preto

Mantenha a visibilidade mesmo em cenas escuras. O estabilizador de preto ajuda a tornar tudo mais claro, para que você possa encontrar os inimigos escondidos.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

Desenho ergonômico com recursos de ajuste de inclinação
Design ergonômico

Mais conforto no home-office

Home-office que se ajusta ao seu estilo. O Monitor LG possui ajustes de inclinação que tornam o seu espaço de trabalho mais agradável.
Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    23.8

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    PC Monitor

  • Ano

    2021

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    23.8

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2746

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    600:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    60.4

CONECTIVIDADE

  • D-Sub

    SIM(1ea)

  • HDMI

    SIM(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    De 75 a 75 anos

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    615 x 148 x 410

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    539.9 x 414.4 x 190

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    3.9

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    2.6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    2.3

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    22.0W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    19.0W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    SIM

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    Tornillo de usuario (2EA)

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

