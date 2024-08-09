Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Monitor Gamer UltraGear Oled 27" + Monitor Gamer 21,5'' VA Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync

Combo LG Monitor Gamer UltraGear Oled 27" + Monitor Gamer 21,5'' VA Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync

27GS95.22MP410

Combo LG Monitor Gamer UltraGear Oled 27" + Monitor Gamer 21,5'' VA Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync

  • Bundle image
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle image
Front view
Front view

Principais recursos

  • Tela OLED QHD de 27” (2560 x 1440)
  • DisplayHDR™ 400 True black
  • 240Hz de frequência
  • Tela VA Full HD de 21,5"
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Taxa de atualização 75Hz
Produtos neste pacote: 2
22MP410-B

22MP410-B

Monitor Gamer LG 21,5'' VA Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync 22MP410-B
27GS95QE-B

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD, HDR400, True black, 1.5M:1, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® – 27GS95QE-B

Seu jogo levado a sério

Seu jogo levado a sério

Monitor OLED de 240Hz com tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG).

A tela

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR™ 400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Antirreflexo

A velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG)

QHD HDMI 2.1

A tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B.

Experiência de jogo imersiva
27 polegadas QHD OLED

Experiência de jogo imersiva

O monitor gamer LG UltraGear™ OLED oferece uma experiência de jogo imersiva que suporta DisplayHDR™ 400 True black e DCI-P3 de 98,5%, proporcionando uma ampla gama de cores. Com essa tecnologia avançada, você se sentirá dentro do jogo, desfrutando de imagens nítidas, vibrantes e incrivelmente realistas.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B



275nits até 1000nits

Detalhes vívidos mesmo no escuro

Este monitor tem um brilho potente de 275nits em uso padrão e pode atingir até 1000nits, tornando-se capaz de capturar os detalhes mais sutis em cantos profundos e garantindo uma experiência de jogo vívida e imersiva, mesmo em cenas escuras.
Tela Full HD de 21,5"

Cor vibrante e precisa

O Monitor LG acentua ainda mais desempenho dos visores de cristal líquido. A tela de 21,5 polegadas com resolução Full HD (1920X1080) proporciona imagens nítidas e precisas com incrível precisão cromática.

Tela Full HD de 21,5": Cor vibrante e precisa.

Maior conforto visual
Modo Leitura

Maior conforto visual

Para ajudar a diminuir a fadiga ocular e proporcionar conforto visual durante a leitura de documentos no monitor, o Modo Leitura ajusta a temperatura da cor e a luminância, tornando a experiência similar à leitura de um livro em papel.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

O Flicker Safe reduz a cintilação invisível na tela e proporciona um ambiente de trabalho confortável para os seus olhos.
Flicker Safe

Cuide da sua visão

O Flicker Safe reduz a cintilação invisível na tela, ajudando a reduzir o cansaço visual. Assim, você pode trabalhar com conforto durante períodos mais longos.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.
*Valor calculado por estimativa em testes internos da LG utilizando o modelo 22MP410. Os números podem variar em condições reais de uso.

Especificação chave

Tamanho [polegadas]

21.45

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Tipo de painel

VA

Proporção

16:9

Gama de cores (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

75

Tempo de resposta

5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinação

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do produto

PC Monitor

Ano

2021

EXIBIÇÃO

Tamanho [polegadas]

21.45

Proporção

16:9

Tipo de painel

VA

Tempo de resposta

5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0.2493 x 0.241

Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

16,7 milhões

Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Relação de contraste (Tipo)

3000:1

Gama de cores (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

75

Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Relação de contraste (mín.)

1800:1

Tamaño [cm]

54.5

CONECTIVIDADE

D-Sub

SIM(1ea)

HDMI

SIM(1ea)

D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

CARACTERÍSTICAS

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Fraqueza de cor

SIM

Economia de energia inteligente

SIM

Seguro de cintilação

SIM

Sincronização de ação dinâmica

SIM

Estabilizador Preto

SIM

Mira

SIM

Modo Leitor

SIM

Super Resolução+

SIM

MECÂNICA

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinação

Montável na parede [mm]

De 75 a 75 anos

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

620 x 365 x 141

Dimensões com suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

511.6 x 383.5 x 190

Dimensões sem suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

511.6 x 295 x 40.2

Peso de envio [kg]

3.7

Peso com suporte [kg]

2.6

Peso sin soporte [kg]

2.2

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Consumo de energía (máx.)

22W

Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

Menos de 0,3W

Consumo de energía (típ.)

19W

Consumo de energia (DC Off)

Menos de 0,3W

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Tipo

Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIOS

HDMI

SIM

Otros (Accesorios)

Tornillo de usuario 2EA

APLICAÇÃO SW

Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

SIM

PADRÃO

RoHS

SIM

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO PRODUTO

Modelo

27GS95QE-B

Tela

OLED de 27”

Cor

Cinza e Roxo

Código de Vendas

27GS95QE-B

TELA

Tamanho

27"

Tempo de Resposta

0.03ms (GtG)

Tipo de Tela

OLED

Taxa de Atualização

240Hz

Ângulo de Visão

178º (R/L) / 178º (U/D)

Gama de cores

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Resolução Máxima

QHD (2560 x 1440) (16:9)

Profundidade de Cores (nº de cores)

1.07B

Brilho

275cd/m² (típ.)

Densidade de Pixels (Pixel Pitch)

0.2292 x 0.2292mm

Contraste

1500000:1 (típ.)

Tratamento de Superfície

Anti-reflexo

RECURSOS

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400

VRR

Sim

Efeito HDR

Sim

VESA Adaptive Sync

Sim

Black Stabilizer

Sim

Cor Calibrada de Fábrica

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

Crosshair

Sim

Modo Leitura

Sim

FPS

Sim

Color Weakness

Sim

RGB LED

Iluminação Hexagonal

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Economia Inteligente de Energia

Sim

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

OnScreen Control

Sim

ENTRADAS E SAÍDAS

HDMI 2.1

Sim (2ea)

DisplayPort 1.4

Sim (1ea)

Porta USB a montante

Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

Porta USB a jusante

Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

Saída de Fone de Ouvido

Sim (4 polos. Som + Mic)

Fone de Ouvido DTS

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

Adaptador

Sim

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim (ver2.1)

Cabo DisplayPort

Sim

Cabo USB A para B

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

ENERGIA

Consumo de Energia

25W (típ.) 37.7W

Fonte

Adaptador externo

AC Input

100-240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 7.37A

OUTROS

Garantia

12 meses

Ajustes de Posição

Inclinação (-5~15°) Altura (110mm)
Giração (-10~10°) Pivô (Anti-horário)

Tamanho da Furação VESA

100 x 100 mm

Base Destacável

Sim

Suporte OneClick

Sim

INFORMAÇÕES FISCAIS

NCM

85285200

CEST

2106800

Código EAN

7893299948206

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões com suporte (L x A x P)

604,4 x 574,4 x 258mm (para cima)
604,4 x 464,4 x 258mm (para baixo)

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P)

604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3mm

Dimensões no envio (L x A x P)

808 x 181 x 532mm

Peso com suporte

7,35 Kg

Peso sem suporte

5,05 Kg

Peso Embalagem

11,0 Kg

