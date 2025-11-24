About Cookies on This Site

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27" + Monitor LG 24” IPS, Full HD, 100Hz, HDMI, Ajuste de Inclinação

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27" + Monitor LG 24” IPS, Full HD, 100Hz, HDMI, Ajuste de Inclinação

27GS95QE.24MS500
Bundle image
LG ultraGear
LG Monitor
Bundle image
LG ultraGear
LG Monitor

Principais recursos

  • Tela OLED QHD de 27” (2560 x 1440)
  • DisplayHDR™ 400 True black
  • 240Hz de frequência
  • Tela IPS de 24” (1920x1080).
  • Taxa de atualização de 100Hz.
  • Conforto visual: Reader Mode e Flicker Safe.
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
FRONT VIEW

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD, HDR400, True black, 1.5M:1, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® – 27GS95QE-B
front view

24MS500-B

Monitor LG 24” IPS, Full HD, 100Hz, HDMI, Ajuste de Inclinação - 24MS500-B
Seu jogo levado a sério

Seu jogo levado a sério

Seu jogo levado a sério

Monitor OLED de 240Hz com tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG).

27GS95QE

27GS95QE

A tela

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR™ 400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Antirreflexo

A velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG)

QHD HDMI 2.1

A tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

.*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B.

Experiência de jogo imersiva
27 polegadas QHD OLED

Experiência de jogo imersiva

O monitor gamer LG UltraGear™ OLED oferece uma experiência de jogo imersiva que suporta DisplayHDR™ 400 True black e DCI-P3 de 98,5%, proporcionando uma ampla gama de cores. Com essa tecnologia avançada, você se sentirá dentro do jogo, desfrutando de imagens nítidas, vibrantes e incrivelmente realistas.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B

Tela IPS Full HD de 24"

Cores vibrantes de diferentes ângulos

A tela IPS 24” com resolução Full HD (1920x1080), presente no monitor LG, oferece incrível qualidade de imagem com cores precisas de diferentes ângulos até 178 °.

Cores vibrantes de qualquer ângulo

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode ser diferente do uso real.

Jogabilidade fluída com frames instantâneos.

Jogabilidade fluída com frames instantâneos.

Taxa de atualização de 100Hz

Jogabilidade fluída com frames instantâneos.

Velocidade de 100Hz que te permite mais ação e menos input lag para ver o próximo quadro e agir rapidamente.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso de taxa de atualização pode variar dependendo das condições do PC do usuário.

Garanta mais conforto visual

Modo de Leitura

Proteja os seus olhos do cansaço visual com o Modo de Leitura, que diminui a quantidade de luz azul e proporciona uma experiência confortável de uso por mais tempo.

Flicker Safe

Tenha mais tempo de uso reduzindo o incômodo ou cansaço visual com o Flicker Safe que elimina as variações de brilho da tela, mantendo sempre estável.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso acima pode variar dependendo das condições reais de uso que o usuário está usando.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIOS

Adaptador

Sim

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim (ver2.1)

Cabo DisplayPort

Sim

Cabo USB A para B

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

ENERGIA

Consumo de Energia

25W (típ.) 37.7W

Fonte

Adaptador externo

AC Input

100-240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 7.37A

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO PRODUTO

Modelo

27GS95QE-B

Tela

OLED de 27”

Cor

Cinza e Roxo

Código de Vendas

27GS95QE-B

TELA

Tamanho

27"

Tempo de Resposta

0.03ms (GtG)

Tipo de Tela

OLED

Taxa de Atualização

240Hz

Ângulo de Visão

178º (R/L) / 178º (U/D)

Gama de cores

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Resolução Máxima

QHD (2560 x 1440) (16:9)

Profundidade de Cores (nº de cores)

1.07B

Brilho

275cd/m² (típ.)

Densidade de Pixels (Pixel Pitch)

0.2292 x 0.2292mm

Contraste

1500000:1 (típ.)

Tratamento de Superfície

Anti-reflexo

RECURSOS

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400

VRR

Sim

Efeito HDR

Sim

VESA Adaptive Sync

Sim

Black Stabilizer

Sim

Cor Calibrada de Fábrica

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

Crosshair

Sim

Modo Leitura

Sim

FPS

Sim

Color Weakness

Sim

RGB LED

Iluminação Hexagonal

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Economia Inteligente de Energia

Sim

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

OnScreen Control

Sim

OUTROS

Garantia

12 meses

Ajustes de Posição

Inclinação (-5~15°) Altura (110mm)Giração (-10~10°) Pivô (Anti-horário)

Tamanho da Furação VESA

100 x 100 mm

Base Destacável

Sim

Suporte OneClick

Sim

ENTRADAS E SAÍDAS

HDMI 2.1

Sim (2ea)

DisplayPort 1.4

Sim (1ea)

Porta USB a montante

Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

Porta USB a jusante

Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

Saída de Fone de Ouvido

Sim (4 polos. Som + Mic)

Fone de Ouvido DTS

Sim

INFORMAÇÕES FISCAIS

NCM

85285200

CEST

2106800

Código EAN

7893299948206

DIMENSÕES E PESO

Dimensões com suporte (L x A x P)

604,4 x 574,4 x 258mm (para cima)604,4 x 464,4 x 258mm (para baixo)

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P)

604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3mm

Dimensões no envio (L x A x P)

808 x 181 x 532mm

Peso com suporte

7,35 Kg

Peso sem suporte

5,05 Kg

Peso Embalagem

11,0 Kg

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Exibição - Tamanho [polegadas]

24"

Exibição - Resolução

1920x1080

Exibição - Tipo de painel

IPS

Exibição - Proporção

16:9

Exibição - Gama de cores (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Exibição - Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250cd/m²

Exibição - Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

100hz

Exibição - Tempo de resposta

5ms(GtG)

Mecânica - Exibir ajustes de posição

Sim

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do produto

Monitor PC Gamer LG– 24MS500-B

EXIBIÇÃO

Tamanho [polegadas]

24"

Proporção

16:9

Tipo de painel

IPS

Tempo de resposta

5ms(GtG)

Resolução

1920x1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745mm

Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

16.7M

Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250cd/m²

Relação de contraste (Tipo)

1000:1

Gama de cores (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

100hz

Bit de cor

8 bits (6bit+FRC)

Tratamento de Superfície

Anti-Reflexo

CONECTIVIDADE

Saída para auscultadores

Sim (3 polos. Som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Fraqueza de cor

Sim

Economia de energia inteligente

Sim

Sincronização de ação dinâmica

Sim

Estabilizador Preto

Sim

Mira

Sim

Otros (características)

Chave de Entrada Automática

Modo Leitor

Sim

Super Resolução+

Sim

Interruptor de entrada automática

Sim

MECÂNICA

Exibir ajustes de posição

Sim

Montável na parede [mm]

75x75 mm

Design sem bordas

Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

625 x 418 x 141mm

Dimensões com suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

539.9 x 414.4 x 190mm

Dimensões sem suporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2mm

Peso de envio [kg]

3,9Kg

Peso com suporte [kg]

2,6kg

Peso sin soporte [kg]

2,3Kg

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Consumo de energía (típ.)

16W

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Tipo

Adaptador externo

Salida CC

16W(19V 0.84.A)

ACESSÓRIOS

HDMI

Sim

Adaptador

Sim

