Monitor LG UltraWide IPS WFHD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 29WL500-B

Monitor LG UltraWide IPS WFHD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 29WL500-B

29WL500-B

Monitor LG UltraWide IPS WFHD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 29WL500-B

29WL500-B
Mais espaço para grandes ideias

Tela Full HD de 21:9

Mais espaço para grandes ideias

Mergulhe em suas criações com a arrebatadora tela Full HD UltraWide® 21:9 de alto desempenho.

Tela UltraWide™ Full HD

Melhore seus equipamentos de home office

A resolução (2560x1080) UltraWide™ Full HD de 21:9 oferece 33% mais espaço de tela em comparação com o monitor de resolução Full HD. Aproveite seu webinar com materiais maiores e mais participantes graças à tela.
Sala de aula on-line com campo de visão amplo

Sala de aula on-line com campo de visão amplo

Gerencie textos, palestras, conversas e pesquisas em uma única vista e transforme a tela ampla em sua sala de aula on-line favorita.
Pare de alternar telas e visualize tudo lado a lado

Pare de alternar telas e visualize tudo lado a lado

Permite trabalhar em relatórios com agilidade visualizando planilhas e slides lado a lado sem alternar telas.
Desfrute de uma nitidez de tirar o fôlego
HDR10

Desfrute de uma nitidez de tirar o fôlego

Para que as ideias dos criadores de conteúdo sejam reproduzidas fielmente, este monitor é compatível com HDR10 padrão do setor, suportando níveis específicos de cor e brilho que excedem as capacidades dos monitores comuns.
Fidelidade da cor excepcional
IPS com sRGB 98%

Fidelidade da cor excepcional

Este monitor, com 99% de cobertura do espectro sRGB, é uma excelente solução para fotógrafos, designers gráficos ou qualquer pessoa em busca de alta precisão de cores. 

Controle On-Screen 2.2

Controle de forma fácil e rápida as principais configurações do monitor, incluindo imagem, áudio e divisão de tela, com só alguns cliques do mouse.

Radeon FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Cross Hair

Radeon FreeSync™

Com a FreeSync, os jogadores podem desfrutar de movimentos perfeitos e fluidos durante jogos rápidos e em alta resolução. A FreeSync praticamente elimina os rasgos de tela e pequenos travamentos.

Black Stabilizer

O estabilizador de preto da LG detecta as cenas escuras e ajuda a torná-las mais claras para melhorar sua visibilidade.

Cross Hair

Aumente a precisão em jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa com o recurso Crosshair.

Modo de Jogo

Modo de Jogo 

Modos para jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa e um modo RTS predefinido permitem que você escolha as melhores condições para o jogo que está jogando.

Acabe com as distrações visuais
Suporte com design Edge-Arc

Acabe com as distrações visuais

Veja imagens deslumbrantes com uma moldura ultrafina que une forma e função, sem a distração de bordas antiestéticas.
Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    29

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraWide

  • Ano

    2019

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    29

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2628 x 0.2628

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    73

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    7.5

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.2

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.7

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    27W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    20.5W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    24.5W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controlador duplo

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

