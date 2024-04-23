We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our Picks for You
- Most Popular
- Newest
- Highly Rated
- Recently Viewed
Experience
Make life better with our tips.
Thinner & LighterIt’s New LG gram
Immerse at The Hero’s Level LG UltraGear™
Register Your Products, Get More Information
Learn More About LG LED Projectors
Ditch your local cinema and get your own dream movie theatre right in your own living room with our range of LG projectors. Including 4K, portable, laser and LED styles, explore now and bring the silver screen to life.
-
Đăng Ký Sản Phẩm
Việc đăng ký sản phẩm sẽ giúp bạn nhận hỗ trợ nhanh hơn.
-
Hỗ Trợ Sản Phẩm
Tìm tài liệu hướng dẫn, khắc phục sự cố và bảo hành cho sản phẩm LG của bạn.
-
Hỗ Trợ Đặt Hàng
Các câu hỏi thường gặp về theo dõi đơn hàng và kiểm tra đơn hàng của bạn.
-
Yêu Cầu Sửa Chữa
Yêu cầu dịch vụ sửa chữa trực tuyến một cách thuận tiện.
-
Chat Trực Tiếp
Chat với các chuyên gia về sản phẩm lG để được hỗ trợ mua sắm, nhận giảm giá và ưu đãi trong thời gian thực
-
Zalo
Chat với bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ lg bằng phần mềm nhắn tin phổ biến nhất
-
Gửi Email Cho Chúng Tôi
Gửi email cho bộ phận hỗ trợ dịch vụ LG
-
Gọi Cho Chúng Tôi
Trò chuyện trực tiếp với các tư vấn viên của chúng tôi.