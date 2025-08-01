Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Monitor Swing LG

LG Smart Monitor Swing

Novas possibilidades
em múltiplos ângulos.

Aproveite os combos especiais de lançamento!

Confira o regulamento

Principais Ofertas

Novas possibilidades em múltiplos ângulos

Experimente novas possibilidades com a incrível flexibilidade de ângulos e ajustes do Monitor Touch LG Swing!  A tela IPS touchscreen UHD 4K de 32” com base articulada móvel e WebOS com acesso aos principais aplicativos de streaming é perfeito para desafiar os limites da criatividade e inovar nas collabs.

A imagem mostra uma mulher usando um LG Smart Monitor Swing com uma criança, três pessoas compartilhando uma mesa e olhando para um LG Smart Monitor Swing, um homem assistindo a tela do LG Smart Monitor Swing com seu cachorro, e outro homem trabalhando em um LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Smart Monitor Swing LG

LG Review+

Deixe um Review e tenha
R$250 em vouchers!

Compre seu Smartmonitor Swing, conte-nos o que achou e receba seu voucher.

SAIBA MAIS

Descubra como participar da campanha:

Já comprou seu novo produto LG?

Se a sua compra foi feita a partir de 11/08/2025, você pode participar da campanha e garantir seu cartão-presente!

Participar!

Ainda não comprou? Aproveite!

Compre um SmartMonitor Swing LG entre os dias 11/08 e 25/08/2025 no site oficial e ganhe um cartão-presente de até R$200 após deixar sua avaliação.

Compre Agora

Confira o passo a passo

Veja abaixo o passo a passo para poder aproveitar

passo a passo

Perguntas Frequentes

P.

Quem pode participar da campanha?

R.

A campanha é válida para pessoas físicas, maiores de 18 anos, residentes no Brasil, que adquirirem o LG Smart Monitor Swing no site oficial da LG entre 11/08/2025 e 25/08/2025.

P.

Onde devo comprar o produto para participar?

R.

A compra deve ser realizada exclusivamente no site oficial da LG: www.lg.com/br. Compras feitas em outros canais ou marketplaces não são elegíveis.

P.

Qual produto participa da campanha?

R.

A campanha é válida apenas para o LG Smart Monitor Swing, adquirido dentro do período da campanha e exclusivamente no site LG.com.

P.

Qual o período de participação?

R.

Das 00h01 do dia 11/08/2025 até 23h59 do dia 25/08/2025 (horário de Brasília).

P.

Como faço para participar?

R.

Após comprar o LG Smart Monitor Swing, siga os passos abaixo:

  1. Aguarde o recebimento do produto em sua casa.

  2. Com o monitor em mãos, acesse o site www.lg.com/br e publique um review do produto, utilizando o mesmo e-mail da compra. O review deve incluir uma foto real do produto recebido.

Após a publicação do review, preencha o formulário da campanha, disponível na página oficial, informando seus dados e o link do review publicado.

P.

Até quando posso enviar minha participação?

R.

O envio do formulário deve ser feito até 23h59 do dia 25/08/2025, mesmo dia do encerramento da campanha.

P.

O que recebo ao participar?

R.

Você receberá um cartão-presente digital Huuray no valor de R$250,00, após a validação da sua participação.

P.

Em quanto tempo recebo o cartão-presente?

R.

Após a verificação das informações e confirmação da publicação do review, o voucher será enviado por e-mail em até 30 dias corridos.

P.

Posso participar mais de uma vez?

R.

Sim, mas cada CPF pode receber o benefício apenas uma vez, mesmo que compre mais de uma unidade do produto participante.

P.

O que pode me desclassificar da campanha?

R.

Entre os motivos de desclassificação estão:

  • Informações incorretas ou falsas.

  • Review não publicado ou fora dos critérios da campanha.

  • Compra fora do período ou realizada fora do site da LG.

  • Participações fora do regulamento.

P.

Como saberei se minha participação foi validada?

R.

Você receberá um e-mail de confirmação após a validação dos dados fornecidos no formulário.