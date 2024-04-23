Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 120Hz Design 360 Suporte de Chão Acabamento tecido 55LX1QPSA

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 120Hz Design 360 Suporte de Chão Acabamento tecido 55LX1QPSA

55LX1QPSA

Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 120Hz Design 360 Suporte de Chão Acabamento tecido 55LX1QPSA

Posé vista de frente.
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS
Logotipo iF Design.

iF Design

LG OLED Flex

Posé vista de trás. A câmera se aproxima enquanto a Posé gira para a esquerda, desacelerando para dar um close no logotipo LG Objet e na vista lateral. A Posé termina em ângulo de 45 graus, voltada para esquerda, com uma colorida obra de arte abstrata na tela, disposta entre duas grandes colunas cinza.
Enquadramento fechado da traseira da Posé vista em ângulo e da lateral. Vista parcial do controle Smart Magic em bege.
Extremidades arredondadas

A beleza está nas curvas

Arredondadas nas extremidades, as linhas leves e suaves da Posé criam uma aparência neutra que se estende inclusive ao controle remoto, produzindo um design delicado que se encaixa em qualquer interior.
Close da Posé vista de frente para mostrar o tecido, com piso de madeira ao fundo. Vista aproximada do tecido na prateleira multimídia e o logotipo LG Objet, com uma poltrona ao fundo.
Acabamento em tecido Calming Beige

Toque suave e sereno

O acabamento em tecido em tom bege discreto e elegante emoldura a Posé e traz suavidade ao toque e a visão. É a combinação ideal de charme e estilo para a sua casa.
Slideshow da Posé em três ambientes diferentes. A Posé aparece primeiro vista de trás, com um disco de vinil e sua capa dispostos na prateleira multimídia, ao lado de outros discos de vinil e um violão. O slide seguinte mostra a Posé vista de trás, com revistas sobre natureza colocadas na prateleira multimídia, numa sala decorada com plantas. O último slide mostra a Posé vista de trás, disposta numa sala aconchegante e clara, com cartões postais, um adesivo de placa veicular, fotos e alfinetes espalhados por toda a traseira.
Close do organizador de cabos e acessórios da Posé pressionado contra a prateleira multimídia. Close do suporte de cabo removível na base da TV. Close do cabo saindo da perna da TV. Posé vista parcialmente de trás, com o organizador de cabos e acessórios sustentando roteador, tomada e dispositivo.
Organizador de cabos e acessórios

Mantém seu espaço
limpo e organizado

Quando você olhar atrás da TV, verá que não há aquela bagunça de cabos e acessórios. O organizador de cabos e acessórios mantém tudo arrumado e escondido atrás da Clean Cover para não poluir o visual.5, 6 E com dois suportes de cabo destacáveis, você pode ocultar os fios nas pernas da Posé para deixar a decoração impecável.
Posé disposta numa sala de estar, com uma ousada obra de arte azul com círculos laranja na tela, os círculos quicando à medida que a obra de arte muda de azul para amarelo-mostarda. Abaixo, encontram-se opções de obras de arte para escolher, incluindo: casal sentado no jardim, cravos brancos, criança e cachorro em praia rochosa, obra abstrata ousada em azul, carro com faróis acesos debaixo de uma árvore, obra abstrata preta, narcisos brancos com sombra, obra abstrata calma em azul, pessoa remando uma canoa no mar, obra abstrata amarela-mostarda, casa no litoral e brotos de folhas em galhos de árvore.

Cada lado conta uma história

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

Design 360°

De qualquer ângulo,
em qualquer espaço

Com um design impressionante de todos os ângulos, a Posé pode ser apreciada de qualquer lado, combinando perfeitamente com a sua decoração.1

Posé em três ambientes decorados. A primeira encontra-se no canto de uma parede azul-marinho com uma obra de arte vermelha e azul na tela, ao mesmo tempo em que se vê uma mesa e uma poltrona azul-marinho na sala ao lado. A segunda está disposta no centro de uma moderna parede cinza-escura, abaixo do busto de um cervo, com a imagem de ondas na tela. A terceira é vista de trás, no centro de um quarto, usada como peça artística na frente da cama.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*É possível instalar na parede destacando a TV da base de suporte.

Posé na concepção da Moooi na Milan Design Week 2022

Posé exibida como elemento da coleção Divine Dreams da Moooi, com a imagem de um interior moderno na tela, cercada por decoração exibindo borboletas e flores que despontam através das nuvens. Posé exibida como elemento da coleção Defy Gravity da Moooi com uma pintura de tigre na tela, em cima de um tapete que imita camadas de pedra. Posé vista de trás como elemento da coleção Defy Gravity da Moooi, tendo livros com temática espacial apoiados no organizador de cabos e acessórios. Logotipo “Moooi envisioned by LG OLED”

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Há vinte anos, a Moooi inspira e seduz o mundo com designs brilhantes e inovadores. Fundada em 2001, a empresa é atualmente liderada por Marcel Wanders e Robin Bevers. O nome Moooi deriva da palavra holandesa para bonito: Mooi. O terceiro “O” no nome da marca representa o valor acrescido em termos de beleza e singularidade. A Moooi não diz aos designers o que fazer; ela ouve o que eles querem e realiza seus sonhos. Eclética e sempre na vanguarda da realidade comercial e do interesse cultural. Criada para instigar e desenvolver peças que tornam o seu ambiente mais especial e sua vida extraordinária.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Controle Smart Magic incluso.
Traseira multifuncional

Uma nova forma de refletir seu estilo

A Posé vai além da TV para se tornar parte integrante do seu estilo e do seu espaço. A bela vista traseira impressiona de qualquer ângulo, e você pode personalizar a prateleira multimídia colocando seus livros e revistas favoritos.2, 3, 4

Posé numa sala decorada em tons de azul no litoral, vista de trás com revistas colocadas na prateleira multimídia.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Imagem simulada para fins ilustrativos.
**A capacidade máxima de peso da prateleira multimídia pode variar.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Imagem simulada para fins ilustrativos.
**Organizador de cabos e acessórios incluso na caixa.
Modo Galeria

Seu espaço, ao seu gosto

Crie um interior unicamente seu. Quando você não está assistindo à Posé, ela se transforma em uma moldura, com uma ampla variedade de peças artísticas à sua escolha para compor a decoração. Basta escolher uma para complementar seu espaço.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*A arte apresentada na tela da TV é Bounce A (2020) de Youngjun Kim.
LG OLED evo com pixels que se autoiluminam

Lights up the room

Conta com a tecnologia Brigthness Booster, que garante até 20% mais brilho para as imagens. Mergulhe em cores vivas e detalhes refinados com a tecnologia OLED evo presente na Posé.

SAIBA MAIS

A tela da Posé mostra detalhes claros e nítidos de cogumelos brancos que extrapolam a moldura da TV.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

Processador ⍺9 Gen5 AI 4K

O cérebro dentro da sua TV

Usando um algoritmo de aprendizagem profunda, este pequeno mas poderoso processador reduz o ruído, restaura o conteúdo e otimiza a imagem e o som para criar uma experiência de TV cinematográfica.

SAIBA MAIS

Chip do processador ⍺9 Gen5 AI 4K da LG visto com barras de luz emitidas a partir dele.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

1. Puxar a TV pela lateral ou sujeitar o suporte dela a impactos pode causar danos.
2. Objetos armazenados sobre os orifícios de ventilação durante muito tempo podem sofrer descoloração.
3. Líquidos e objetos pesados ​​não podem ser armazenados sobre os orifícios de ventilação.
4. Tenha cuidado ao usar a Clean Cover, pois o tecido pode manchar.
5. Tenha cuidado ao abrir e fechar a Clean Cover. Se ela cair, poderá causar ferimentos.
6. Use o organizador de cabos e acessórios incluído para montar o roteador, pois este não pode ser instalado por cima dos orifícios de ventilação.
7. Comparação baseada em testes internos da LG para medição de branco total das TVs LG OLED, excluindo a série OLED evo.
8. As melhorias do Brightness Booster não se aplicam às Posé de 42 e 48 polegadas. Verifique modelos e polegadas comercializados no Brasil.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Produto acompanha apenas suporte de chão.
Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K OLED

  • Frequência Nativa

    120Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    OLED Cores

  • Processador

    Processador AI α9 Ger5 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Sim

  • Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

    Sim

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Peso sem base

    21,0

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K OLED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Frequência Nativa

    120Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    OLED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α9 Ger5 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Upscaler AI

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Seleção de Gênero AI

    Sim (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de Imagem

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

JOGOS

  • Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Sim

  • Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

    Sim

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1.225 x 1.257 x 495

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1.420 x 880 x 228

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1.212 x 495

  • Peso sem base

    21,0

  • Peso com base

    22,9

  • Peso da embalagem

    33,1

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    7893299923876

ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • WiSA Ready

    Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (V5.0)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Compatível com Apple Homekit

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Galeria de Arte

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 22

  • Alerta de Esportes

    Sim

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Home Dashboard

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato