Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
DESTAQUES O que é webOS? Página inicial & Apps LG Channels Jogos & Lifestyle Promoções
DESTAQUES

Assista a vários canais. De Graça.

O serviço de streaming exclusivo da LG, LG Channels, disponibiliza uma ampla seleção de de canais ao vivo e on-demand ao seu alcance de graça.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

O ícone de uma mão segurando um cartão de crédito tem uma barra e o texto “Sem pagamento” abaixo. O ícone de uma assinatura em uma TV tem uma barra e o texto “Sem assinatura” abaixo. O ícone de um decodificador tem uma barra e o texto "Sem decodificador" abaixo.

Inscrição gratuita

Sem custo. Sem contrato.
Sem cabos.

Você só precisa sintonizar e assistir, sem se preocupar com custos ocultos ou com a instalação de aparelhos adicionais.

Uma TV LG tem uma sobreposição da programação da TV exibida no programa de TV atualmente em exibição.

Canais ao vivo

Procure seu próximo programa
facilmente, sem pausar

Explore uma ampla seleção de programas ao vivo no LG Channels e encontre o que assistir em seguida sem pausar ou mudar de canal por meio da interface amigável.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

Cartazes de programas de TV exclusivos são exibidos em uma grade angular.

Lista de canais

Descubra uma variedade de
canais só para o Brasil

De esportes a notícias, entretenimento infantil a estilo de vida, o LG Channels oferece uma imensa variedade de programas exclusivos do Reino Unido, todos prontos para assistir.

*O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

Seus programas de TV favoritos te esperam

Os serviços de streaming e os melhores aplicativos de TV reunidos na sua TV LG.

Saiba mais

Apps para todos aspectos da vida

Experimente jogar, aprender, se exercitar e comprar diretamente na LG TV.

Saiba mais