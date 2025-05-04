Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Smart TV NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 65 polegadas 65NANO80 + Soundbar SNH5 4.1 canais 600W RMS

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Combo LG Smart TV NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 65 polegadas 65NANO80 + Soundbar SNH5 4.1 canais 600W RMS

Combo LG Smart TV NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 65 polegadas 65NANO80 + Soundbar SNH5 4.1 canais 600W RMS

65NANO80T.SNH5
  • Front view with bundle image
  • Front view of TV
  • Front view of soundbar
Front view with bundle image
Front view of TV
Front view of soundbar

Principais recursos

  • Um mundo de cores reais com a Tecnologia NanoCell
  • Qualidade aprimorada de imagem e som com o processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7
  • Quatro anos de atualizações garantidas ao longo de cinco anos com o webOS Re:New Program
  • Alto falante frontal com altíssima qualidade sonora
  • DTS Virtual:X
  • 4.1 canais
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
65nano80tsa

65NANO80TSA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 65 polegadas 65NANO80

SNH5

Soundbar LG SNH5 4.1 canais 600W RMS Bluetooth USB HDMI DTS Virtual X Bass Blast Ai Sound Pro
Texturas em espiral de arco-íris em uma TV NanoCell da LG.

Sinta a essência das cores puras

Descubra um mundo com cores ricas e maior clareza através da tecnologia NanoCell da LG.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Cores perfeitas em verdadeiro 4K

A verdadeira clareza expressa uma aparência mais nítida

Mergulhe em um mundo com 4K vívido, onde as cores saltam aos olhos e a nitidez cria uma deslumbrante sinfonia visual.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado em sua essência

O Processador de IA Alpha 5 4K Gen7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do Processador de IA.

O Processador inteligente AI Alpha 5 4K Ger 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

LG Sound Bar SNH5

Experiência de áudio de tirar o fôlego

DTS Virtual:X

  • Sua diversão garantida com áudio potente e o máximo de qualidade sonora.

Sistema Surround de 4.1 canais

  • Para uma experiência PREMIUM de cinema em casa

AI Sound Pro

  • Áudio otimizado para aproveitar ao máximo o seu entretenimento.

TV Sound Sync

  • Qualidade sonora para gerar qualidade ao seu lazer.

Close-up do canto esquerdo do LG Soundbar. O lado inferior esquerdo da TV também é visível.
LG Sound Bar SNH5

O melhor áudio para a sua experiência cinematográfica

A TV está montada na parede, o LG Soundbar está por baixo numa prateleira branca de mármore com um subwoofer à direita. A TV mostra um casal num automóvel.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

300 x 300

Peso sem base

21,5

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

300 x 300

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1454 x 903 x 269

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1600 x 970 x 172

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1156 x 269

Peso sem base

21,5

Peso com base

21,7

Peso da embalagem

27,7

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299946301

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (V5.0)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

SOBRE

Dimensões da Caixa mm/ Peso da Caixa:

1109 x 266 x 515 –Peso 15,2Kg

Dimensões do Produto:

Barra: 989 x 96 x 125 / Subwoofer: 386 x 190 x 137

Dimensões do Produto (LxAxP)

Barra: 990mm x 97mm x 125mm / Subwoofer: 191mm x 386mm x 318mm

Peso do Produto:

Barra: 6,84 Kg / Sub: 5,16Kg

CONEXÕES

Bluetooth 4.0:

Sim

USB:

Sim

Óptico In:

Sim

HDMI 1.4:

Sim

REPRODUÇÃO

LPCM:

Sim

DTS Digital Surround:

Sim

MP3:

Sim (USB)

WMA:

Sim (USB)

DTS Virtual X:

Sim

FLAC:

Sim (USB)

OGG:

Sim (USB)

WAV:

Sim (USB)

Dolby Digital:

Sim

Audio:

Sim

DADOS CADASTRAIS

Nome:

LG Sound Bar SNH5

Alimentação:

100~240V, 50/60Hz

INFORMAÇÕES TÉCNICAS

Consumo da Barra:

90W

Alimentação:

100~240V, 50/60Hz

ACESSÓRIOS

Controle Remoto:

Sim

Garantia:

Sim

Pilhas:

Sim

Cabo Óptico:

Sim

Manual:

Sim

