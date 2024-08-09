Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75"  + SoundBar LG SQC1

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Texturas em espiral de arco-íris em uma TV NanoCell da LG.

Sinta a essência das cores puras

Descubra um mundo com cores ricas e maior clareza através da tecnologia NanoCell da LG.

Cores perfeitas em verdadeiro 4K

A verdadeira clareza expressa uma aparência mais nítida

Mergulhe em um mundo com 4K vívido, onde as cores saltam aos olhos e a nitidez cria uma deslumbrante sinfonia visual.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado em sua essência

O Processador de IA Alpha 5 4K Gen7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do Processador de IA.

O processador inteligente α5 AI 4K Gen 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

A barra de som LG SQC1 e a TV LG estão colocadas juntas na sala de estar. A TV está ligada, exibindo uma imagem gráfica.


Compacto e sem fios com um som limpo e impressionante

Em elegância simplista, permita que a o seu soundbar LG complemente perfeitamente o ambiente. Projetado especificamente para combinar e melhorar sua experiência de TV.

Na sala de estar, a TV LG está na parede. A LG Sound Bar SQC1 está colocada abaixo da TV. No lado direito, há um subwoofer sem fio. Abaixo do subwoofer, gráficos de som estão saindo, ilustrando que ele tem um baixo poderoso.

Subwoofer wireless, graves poderosos sem fios

Posicione o seu subwoofer onde desejar. Ambiente limpo e som poderoso sem precisar de preocupar com fios bagunçados. 

A TV LG está na parede, na tela mostra 2 casais deitados na grama. Na frente deles, há uma luminária. A barra de som LG está abaixo da TV LG. O gráfico de som está saindo da frente da barra de som. O logotipo do Bluetooth é mostrado no canto inferior esquerdo da imagem.

Bluetooth: transmita qualquer coisa

Transmita músicas sem fios diretamente do seu smartphone ou outro dispositivo compatível para uma experiência de audição perfeita.

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

Auto Calibração

Sim

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1344 x 361

Peso sem base

31,4

Peso com base

31,8

Peso da embalagem

40,7

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806091937506

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Home Hub

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Anexo)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Todas as especificações

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Não

Padrão

Sim

Música

Não

Cinema

Não

Som nítido

Não

Esportes

Não

Jogo

Não

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

Amostragem

Não

Upbit / Upsampling

Não

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Não

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Não

DTS:X

Não

IMAX aprimorado

Não

AAC

Não

AAC+

Não

MQA

Não

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

Não

Saída HDMI

Não

Versão Bluetooth

4.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Não

Wi-Fi

Não

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Não

USB

Sim (Playback)

Compatívl com Alexa

Não

Conexão com Spotify

Não

Conexão Tidal

Não

AirPlay 2

Não

Funciona com Google Assistente

Não

Chromecast

Não

Compatível com Google Home

Não

óptico

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Passagem

Não

Passagem (4K)

Não

taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

Não

120Hz

Não

HDR10

Não

Dolby Vision

Não

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Não

Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

Não

CEC (Simplink)

Não

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

660 x 56 x 99

Alto-falante traseiro

N/A

Subwoofer

171.8 x 301 x 204

PESO

Principal

1,31 Kg

Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

N/A

Subwoofer

2,98 Kg

Peso bruto

6,04 Kg

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

Menos que 0,5W

Consumo de energia (Principal)

18W

Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

N/A

Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

N/A

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

Menos que 0,5W

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

24W

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Não

Suporte para montagem na parede

Não

Suporte de sinergia de TV

Não

Controle remoto

Sim (HA2)

Cabo óptico

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

789329994796-4

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Não

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Não

WOW Interface

Não

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1

Números de alto-falantes

3

Potência de saída

160W

