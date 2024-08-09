Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SoundBar LG SQC1 – 160W RMS, Conexão Bluetooth, 2.1 Canais, Auto Sound Engine (ASE), Adaptive Sound Control (ASC), Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

SQC1

Front view

A barra de som LG SQC1 e a TV LG estão colocadas juntas na sala de estar. A TV está ligada, exibindo uma imagem gráfica.


Compacto e sem fios com um som limpo e impressionante

Em elegância simplista, permita que a o seu soundbar LG complemente perfeitamente o ambiente. Projetado especificamente para combinar e melhorar sua experiência de TV.

Na sala de estar, a TV LG está na parede. A LG Sound Bar SQC1 está colocada abaixo da TV. No lado direito, há um subwoofer sem fio. Abaixo do subwoofer, gráficos de som estão saindo, ilustrando que ele tem um baixo poderoso.

Subwoofer wireless, graves poderosos sem fios

Posicione o seu subwoofer onde desejar. Ambiente limpo e som poderoso sem precisar de preocupar com fios bagunçados. 

A TV LG está na parede, na tela mostra 2 casais deitados na grama. Na frente deles, há uma luminária. A barra de som LG está abaixo da TV LG. O gráfico de som está saindo da frente da barra de som. O logotipo do Bluetooth é mostrado no canto inferior esquerdo da imagem.

Bluetooth: transmita qualquer coisa

Transmita músicas sem fios diretamente do seu smartphone ou outro dispositivo compatível para uma experiência de audição perfeita.

LG Sound Bar está na prateleira branca. O gráfico de som saindo do alto-falante. Ele mostra ícones USB e Óticos.

Conectado ao seu entretenimento

Sinta-se à vontade para conectar o dispositivo que desejar com conectividade USB, óptica, entrada portátil e Bluetooth.

Há um controle remoto LG na mão de alguém, controlando a TV e a barra de som ao mesmo tempo. Há ícones da TV LG e da barra de som LG.

Comande tudo com o controle da TV

O Soundbar LG vem com um controle remoto, mas você pode optar por usar o seu próprio.

*Controle da TV também

*Controles remotos das marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba e Samsung.

Especificação chave

  • Número de canais

    2.1

  • Potência de saída

    160W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Não

  • DTS:X

    Não

  • IMAX aprimorado

    Não

  • WOW Orquestra

    Não

  • Principal

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Alto-falante traseiro

    N/A

  • Subwoofer

    171.8 x 301 x 204

Todas as especificações

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Não

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • Música

    Não

  • Cinema

    Não

  • Som nítido

    Não

  • Esportes

    Não

  • Jogo

    Não

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

  • Amostragem

    Não

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    Não

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Não

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Não

  • DTS:X

    Não

  • IMAX aprimorado

    Não

  • AAC

    Não

  • AAC+

    Não

  • MQA

    Não

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada HDMI

    Não

  • Saída HDMI

    Não

  • Versão Bluetooth

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Não

  • Wi-Fi

    Não

  • Sinal traseiro sem fio

    Não

  • USB

    Sim (Playback)

  • Compatívl com Alexa

    Não

  • Conexão com Spotify

    Não

  • Conexão Tidal

    Não

  • AirPlay 2

    Não

  • Funciona com Google Assistente

    Não

  • Chromecast

    Não

  • Compatível com Google Home

    Não

  • óptico

    Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

  • Passagem

    Não

  • Passagem (4K)

    Não

  • taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

    Não

  • 120Hz

    Não

  • HDR10

    Não

  • Dolby Vision

    Não

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

    Não

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

    Não

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Não

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Principal

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Alto-falante traseiro

    N/A

  • Subwoofer

    171.8 x 301 x 204

PESO

  • Principal

    1,31 Kg

  • Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

    N/A

  • Subwoofer

    2,98 Kg

  • Peso bruto

    6,04 Kg

POTÊNCIA

  • Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

    Menos que 0,5W

  • Consumo de energia (Principal)

    18W

  • Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

    N/A

  • Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

    N/A

  • Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

    Menos que 0,5W

  • Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

    24W

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Não

  • Suporte para montagem na parede

    Não

  • Suporte de sinergia de TV

    Não

  • Controle remoto

    Sim (HA2)

  • Cabo óptico

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    789329994796-4

CONFORTO

  • Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

    Sim

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Não

  • Controle do modo de Soundbar

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Não

  • WOW Interface

    Não

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    2.1

  • Números de alto-falantes

    3

  • Potência de saída

    160W

