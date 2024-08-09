Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Smart TV NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75" + SoundBar S60TR, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital

75NANO80TSA.S60

  • Front view of bundle image
  • Front view of TV
  • Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of bundle image
Front view of TV
Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Principais recursos

  • Um mundo de cores reais com a Tecnologia NanoCell
  • Qualidade aprimorada de imagem e som com o processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7
  • Quatro anos de atualizações garantidas ao longo de cinco anos com o webOS Re:New Program
  • Entretenimento amplificado com som surround de 5.1 canais e 440W RMS de potência
  • Tenha o seu próprio cinema em casa com os alto-falantes traseiros
  • Controle simples através da sua TV com WOW Interface
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
75nano80tsa

75NANO80TSA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75 polegadas 75NANO80

Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S60TR

LG Home Theater Soundbar S60TR – Caixas de Som Traseiras, Dolby Digital, 5.1 canais e 440W RMS

Texturas em espiral de arco-íris em uma TV NanoCell da LG.

Sinta a essência das cores puras

Descubra um mundo com cores ricas e maior clareza através da tecnologia NanoCell da LG.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Cores perfeitas em verdadeiro 4K

A verdadeira clareza expressa uma aparência mais nítida

Mergulhe em um mundo com 4K vívido, onde as cores saltam aos olhos e a nitidez cria uma deslumbrante sinfonia visual.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado em sua essência

O Processador de IA Alpha 5 4K Gen7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do Processador de IA.

O processador inteligente α5 AI 4K Gen 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação precisa.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto destacado por um holofote.

Audio ideal digno de sua TV LG

Complete a experiência TV LG com o soundbar que complementa lindamente seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Paisagens sonoras encantadoras cercam você

O LG Remote está apontando para uma TV LG com LG Soundbar embaixo. LG TV está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela. LG Soundbar, LG TV, alto-falantes traseiros e subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar exibindo imagem na tela enquanto toca uma apresentação musical. Três ramos de ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três telas de TV diferentes acima. Um mostra um filme, um mostra um concerto e o outro mostra um noticiário. Abaixo da barra de som, existem três ícones para mostrar cada gênero.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG complementa a experiência da TV LG

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

Um concerto aconchegante está passando em uma TV LG com um LG Soundbar embaixo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do LG TV Remote é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma conexão de rede é necessária para atualizações.

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Peso sem base

31,4

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1344 x 361

Peso sem base

31,4

Peso com base

31,8

Peso da embalagem

40,7

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299956508

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Anexo)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Cabo óptico

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Suporte para montagem na parede

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946424

CONECTIVIDADE

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

Saída HDMI

1

óptico

1

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Alto-falante traseiro

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

EM GERAL

Número de canais

5.1

Números de alto-falantes

6 EA

Potência de saída

440 W

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia (Principal)

33 W

Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

20 W

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Música

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Padrão

Sim

PESO

Peso bruto

12,56 kg

Principal

2,5 kg

Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

