Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SoundBar S60TR – 440W RMS, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital, Alto-Falantes Traseiros, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

LG SoundBar S60TR – 440W RMS, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital, Alto-Falantes Traseiros, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

S60TR

LG SoundBar S60TR – 440W RMS, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital, Alto-Falantes Traseiros, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação precisa.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto destacado por um holofote.

Audio ideal digno de sua TV LG

Complete a experiência TV LG com o soundbar que complementa lindamente seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Paisagens sonoras encantadoras cercam você

O LG Remote está apontando para uma TV LG com LG Soundbar embaixo. LG TV está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela. LG Soundbar, LG TV, alto-falantes traseiros e subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar exibindo imagem na tela enquanto toca uma apresentação musical. Três ramos de ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três telas de TV diferentes acima. Um mostra um filme, um mostra um concerto e o outro mostra um noticiário. Abaixo da barra de som, existem três ícones para mostrar cada gênero.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG complementa a experiência da TV LG

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

Um concerto aconchegante está passando em uma TV LG com um LG Soundbar embaixo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do LG TV Remote é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma conexão de rede é necessária para atualizações.

Sinta o realismo de um panorama de áudio

Som Surround de 5.1 canais

Som hipnotizante de todas as direções

Sinta-se dentro da cena com um sistema surround de 440W, 5.1 canais, subwoofer e alto-falantes traseiros. 

LG Soundbar, LG TV, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão na sala de um arranha-céu, tocando uma apresentação musical. Ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som, circulando pelo sofá. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Alto-falantes traseiros de 2 canais

Os alto-falantes traseiros abraçam a liberdade sem fio

Instale os alto-falantes traseiros em qualquer lugar do seu espaço sem se preocupar em conectá-los ao soundbar, graças ao receptor sem fio integrado.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Os alto-falantes traseiros são conectados por meio de cabos com fio.

Som inteligente que identifica como você gosta de ouvir

AI Sound Pro

Todo estilo e gênero de conteúdo soando bem

AI Sound Pro categoriza diferentes sons em efeitos, músicas e vozes e, em seguida, aplica as configurações ideais para criar a experiência de áudio ideal.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

Som nítido para um planeta limpo

Reciclado por Dentro

Partes internas feitas com plástico reciclado

O soundbar LG usa plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos adotando uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de soundbars.

Há uma perspectiva frontal da barra de som atrás e uma representação em estrutura de metal da barra de som na frente. Uma observação inclinada da parte traseira da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras “Plástico Reciclado” indicando a borda da estrutura.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Reciclado por Fora

Tecido feito com garrafas plásticas

Todos os soundbars LG são cuidadosamente projetados para garantir uma alta porcentagem de materiais recuperados. O 'Global Recycled Standard' certifica que o tecido de poliéster é feito de garrafas plásticas.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas plásticas com a palavra "garrafas plásticas" embaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Renascido como Jersey de Poliéster" abaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase “LG Soundbar com tecido reciclado” abaixo.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo do soundbar.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cabo óptico

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

  • Suporte para montagem na parede

    Sim

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    7893299946424

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Saída HDMI

    1

  • óptico

    1

  • Sinal traseiro sem fio

    Sim

CONFORTO

  • Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

    Sim

  • Controle do modo de Soundbar

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Alto-falante traseiro

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    5.1

  • Números de alto-falantes

    6 EA

  • Potência de saída

    440 W

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

POTÊNCIA

  • Consumo de energia (Principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

    20 W

  • Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Sim

  • Grave de som / Grave de som +

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Som nítido

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Esportes

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    12,56 kg

  • Principal

    2,5 kg

  • Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato