Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024 + Soundbar SNH5 4.1 canais 600W RMS

55QNED80T.SNH5
Principais recursos

  • Paleta incrivelmente rica e vibrante com Cores QNED
  • Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Gen 7
  • Detalhes nítidos e precisos com o recurso Advanced Local Dimming
  • Alto falante frontal com altíssima qualidade sonora
  • DTS Virtual:X
  • 4.1 canais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal do 55QNED80TSA com texto do LG QNED 4K, 2024 e logotipo do webOS Re:New Program na tela

55QNED80TSA

Smart TV LG QNED AI 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024

SNH5

Soundbar LG SNH5 4.1 canais 600W RMS Bluetooth USB HDMI DTS Virtual X Bass Blast Ai Sound Pro

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e nitidez impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. O nosso novo processador e o local dimming aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as inovações da LG QNED AI

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 é mostrado com uma luz amarela emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra respingos de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

Processador AI α5 4K Ger7

Sinta a emoção de cada conteúdo com os aprimoramentos da inteligência artificial.

Processador LG Alpha 5 AI Gen 7 com uma luz laranja.

O processador inteligente alpha 5 Ger7 otimiza automaticamente a qualidade de imagem e som para uma imersão total.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Close-up do canto esquerdo do LG Soundbar. O lado inferior esquerdo da TV também é visível.
LG Sound Bar SNH5

O melhor áudio para a sua experiência cinematográfica

A TV está montada na parede, o LG Soundbar está por baixo numa prateleira branca de mármore com um subwoofer à direita. A TV mostra um casal num automóvel.

DTS Virtual:X

Ouça a diferença com áudio 3D imersivo

O LG Sound Bar SNH5 uniu-se ao DTS Virtual:X para transformar sua casa em um verdadeiro cinema e deixar a exibição dos seus filmes favoritos muito mais imersiva.

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso sem base

14,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Edge

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1236 x 783 x 257

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1360 x 810 x 152

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1074 x 257

Peso sem base

14,9

Peso com base

15,3

Peso da embalagem

19,6

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299946219

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

SOBRE

Dimensões da Caixa mm/ Peso da Caixa:

1109 x 266 x 515 –Peso 15,2Kg

Dimensões do Produto:

Barra: 989 x 96 x 125 / Subwoofer: 386 x 190 x 137

Dimensões do Produto (LxAxP)

Barra: 990mm x 97mm x 125mm / Subwoofer: 191mm x 386mm x 318mm

Peso do Produto:

Barra: 6,84 Kg / Sub: 5,16Kg

CONEXÕES

Bluetooth 4.0:

Sim

USB:

Sim

Óptico In:

Sim

HDMI 1.4:

Sim

REPRODUÇÃO

LPCM:

Sim

DTS Digital Surround:

Sim

MP3:

Sim (USB)

WMA:

Sim (USB)

DTS Virtual X:

Sim

FLAC:

Sim (USB)

OGG:

Sim (USB)

WAV:

Sim (USB)

Dolby Digital:

Sim

Audio:

Sim

DADOS CADASTRAIS

Nome:

LG Sound Bar SNH5

Alimentação:

100~240V, 50/60Hz

INFORMAÇÕES TÉCNICAS

Consumo da Barra:

90W

Alimentação:

100~240V, 50/60Hz

ACESSÓRIOS

Controle Remoto:

Sim

Garantia:

Sim

Pilhas:

Sim

Cabo Óptico:

Sim

Manual:

Sim

